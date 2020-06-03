Where Do Tim McGraw & Faith Hill Live?

Tim McGraw’s house is the latest in a long line of celebrity homes being showcased to the world as networks virtually broadcast TV shows and specials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ahead of the CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special airing Wednesday, June 3, here’s what we know about where the country superstar and his fellow musician wife Faith Hill call home with their three children.

McGraw and Hill Live on a Rural Nashville Estate

According to Taste of Country, McGraw and Hill live in a 3100-square-foot home outside of Nashville, Tennessee, that sits on over 600 acres and boasts a 12-stall horse stable, a barn, and a storage building. It also has a restored log cabin and two guest houses.

The house itself was built in 1800 and has three bedrooms, four bathrooms and six fireplaces but has been updated to include air conditioning. The estate, which McGraw and Hill acquired in 2003, was once owned by country legend Hank Williams.

McGraw and Hill also own a home on their private island in the Bahamas. They told Architectural Digest in 2017 that they bought the 20-acre island in 2003 but didn’t move into the house until 2012 because building it was such an undertaking.

“We set out to build a house. We had no idea we had to build everything else,” said Hill. “We basically had to build a little town.”

McGraw added, “You’ve got to have staff houses [for the construction workers and caretakers]. You’ve got to have infrastructure. You’ve got to have water. Water. Electricity. You don’t quite put all that together at first.”

But the house was finally built, though the final nine months of the project were tough because the design firm wouldn’t let the family come see it.

“It was killing us! And when we finally got down there, it was early evening, and the landscaping was done and the house was furnished and open and there were candles lit, and it just took our breath away,” said McGraw. “It still does every time we go there. Every time we land the plane and walk onto the beach and head up to the house, we turn to each other and say, ‘This is the best place in the world.'”

McGraw and Hill Have Performed For Several Quarantine Specials

In addition to the CMT special, which is paying tribute to “the most vital and inspirational Americans on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” McGraw and Hill have joined in on iHeartRadio’s Living Room Concert for America back in March and CMT’s Feed the Front Line benefit concert in May.

McGraw was also part of a Mother’s Day surprise when he released “I Called Mama.” He surprised one lucky fan and mama when he and her daughters got together to honor her on May 21 on Instagram.

CMT Celebrates Our Heroes: An Artists of the Year Special airs Wednesday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT, Paramount Network, POP TV, and TV Land.

