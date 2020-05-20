LIVE STREAM: Watch CMT’s Feed the Front Line Concert Online

Starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Wednesday, May 20, over 40 of the biggest stars in country music are coming together (virtually) via Country Music Television to hold an all-day benefit concert called Feeding the Front Line Live. The concerts are happening at three different times throughout the day — three separate “mealtime” streams will take place during breakfast (10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT), lunch (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) and dinner (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT).

On Instagram, McGraw, who is playing during all three segments, said it is a concert “like you’ve never seen before.” Actress/singer Rita Wilson chimed in with, “So happy to be a part of this with you!” and the official CMT Instagram account added, “We can’t wait! It’s going to be EPIC.”

The benefit promises to be a star-studded day of entertainment. The live streams are embedded below.

Breakfast Live Stream and Lineup

Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT, is a multi-hour, star-studded virtual benefit concert in support of Feed The Front Line's mission to provide free meals to frontline and essential workers and other vulnerable communities, while supporting struggling local restaurants during COVID-19.

The breakfast portion of the concert kicks off at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT and the lineup includes: Billy Ray Cyrus, Brett Young, Ingrid Andress, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Kylie Morgan, Matt Quinn, RaeLynn, Rita Wilson, Russell Dickerson, Ryan Tannehill (cameo), Sam Williams, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Shy Carter, Tim McGraw, and Tucker Beathard.

Lunch Live Stream and Lineup

Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT, is a multi-hour, star-studded virtual benefit concert in support of Feed The Front Line's mission to provide free meals to frontline and essential workers and other vulnerable communities, while supporting struggling local restaurants during COVID-19.

The lunch portion of the concert kicks off at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT and the lineup includes: Adam Melchor, Avril Lavigne, Blanco Brown, Carrie Underwood (cameo), Cassadee Pope, Caylee Hammack, Charlie Worsham, Chase Rice, Dustin Lynch, Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Lee Brice, Lori McKenna, Peyton Manning (cameo), Scotty McCreery, Tenille Townes, The Warren Brothers + Lance Miller, and Tim McGraw.

Dinner Live Stream and Lineup

Feed The Front Line LIVE, Presented By CMT, is a multi-hour, star-studded virtual benefit concert in support of Feed The Front Line's mission to provide free meals to frontline and essential workers and other vulnerable communities, while supporting struggling local restaurants during COVID-19.

The dinner portion of the concert kicks off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and the lineup includes: Brad Paisley, Caitlyn Smith, Carly Pearce, Clay Walker, Cody Alan (cameo), Dustin Lynch, Grace Potter, Kelsea Ballerini, Kenny Chesney, Kip Moore, Restless Road, Russell Dickerson, Scotty McCreery, Sheryl Crow, Sloan Woolly, Solomon Thomas (cameo), and Tim McGraw & Faith Hill.

The Cause

All donations made during the virtual benefit concert will support Feed the Front Line, “a youth-led nonprofit that buys meals from struggling restaurants and donates it to frontline heroes, essential workers, and other people in need during COVID-19. Before, during and after each stream, fans will have the opportunity to make donations directly to Feed The Front Line by visiting ftfl.org/give to contribute.”

In the two months since Feed the Front Line was founded, it has already provided over 50,000 meals to front line workers and raised nearly half a million dollars for restaurants and their employees.

This is just the latest in a string of COVID-19 relief fundraisers. Others have included ACM Presents: Our Country, the One World: Together at Home telethon and concert, the Jersey 4 Jersey Benefit Concert, and the Parks and Recreation cast reunion episode.

The Feed the Frontline Live benefit concert airs throughout the day Wednesday, May 20, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT.

