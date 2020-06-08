Twitter Reacts to Trump Liking Tweet About HBO’s ‘Insecure’

While Donald Trump is not a fan of Twitter’s new fact-checking rule, he’s still a huge fan of utilizing the social media website. Late on Sunday night, while the President sent out scathing tweets concerning Colin Powell and Roger Goodell, what caught people’s eye on June 7, Trump liking his first tweet of 2020, a GIF commenting on HBO’s hit series, Insecure.

Insecure aired its penultimate episode of Season 4 on Sunday night, during which Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly’s (Yvonne Orji) friendship appears to have become unsalvageable. This friend break-up hit hard for many viewers, who then tweeted about their feelings, which propelled #Insecure to becoming the No. 1 trending term.

One online user, who goes by the handle @shiningheaux, tweeted out a GIF from the film, The Color Purple, to express her emotions on the episode entitled, “Lowkey Trying,” which is the one single tweet Trump liked.

Shea Butter Knee Caps tweeted, “This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly.”

Trump Has a Reputation for Printing Out His Favorite Tweets

If Trump liked the tweet by accident, he did not quickly unlike the message. It was still under his likes column two hours after he gave the GIF a heart. As reported by Politico in July 2019, Trump is incredibly particular about which tweets he chooses to like.

U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida told the news outlet, “He’s a very active reader when it comes to circling and underlining or starring things that have gotten his attention.” Gaetz also mentioned that he prints out copies of his favorite tweets.

Gaetz said that after Trump liked one of his tweets, Trump had it printed by a staffer, signed it, and made sure it was sent Gaetz’s congressional office. Gaetz framed the tweet and hung it up on the wall.

“This is the proverbial Trump gift basket waiting for you in your suite or sent to you,” Gaetz said.

Trump Appearing to Like ‘Insecure’ Caused a Stir on Twitter

Donald Trump every sunday night during insecure pic.twitter.com/FZzivuzLij — 'Black on Black crime' does not exist (@kunleidoscope) June 8, 2020



Insecure, a comedy about modern-day black women living, working and dating in Los Angeles, didn’t seem to many Twitter members as the obvious choice for the president’s favorite TV show. Because Trump didn’t unlike the tweet, users online shared numerous jokes and comments on the situation.

what is going on here? pic.twitter.com/kv25EX6ZaC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 8, 2020

dog Trump really in his bunker watching Insecure repping Lawrence Hive during the worst time in society right now. — Ahmed🇸🇴🇸🇴🇸🇴/Official A&R for OVO Records (@big_business_) June 8, 2020

I dare say @brianduffield cracked the case of the Mysterious #Insecure Trump Like. https://t.co/o0ijsCuBMw — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 8, 2020

The revelation that Trump watches Insecure is so mind shattering. I don’t know how to process this — Edgar Momplaisir (@edgarmomplaisir) June 8, 2020

So they do have more than Fox News in the bunker #Insecure pic.twitter.com/vFVEDrR2Lh — Meggo (@MeggoInc) June 8, 2020

While Trump has liked and unlike tweets in the past, it’s still a rare occasion. According to Market Watch, in June 2019, Trump liked a tweet about pop star Rihanna, which included a link to an article with Interview magazine. The tweet by Heben Nigatu read, “Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!”

Every new Rihanna interview makes me grow stronger. We stan a work/life balance queen!!! https://t.co/rBV8Ep29Dm pic.twitter.com/hpELYJzXRI — Heben Nigatu (@heavenrants) June 10, 2019

Rihanna, however, is not a fan of Trump. In 2018, the singer banned Trump from playing her music at his rallies.

After White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker tweeted, “It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s ‘Don’t Stop the Music’ is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

Rihanna tweeted in response, “Not for much longer… me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up Philip!”

