WATCH: Trump Gives Speech While Tear Gas Bombs & Rubber Bullets Hit Protesters

As protests demanding justice following the death of George Floyd take place in major cities across America, with peaceful rallies turning violent all over the nation, President Donald Trump announced that he’d be making a statement from The White House on Monday.

While the media waited outside in the Rose Garden, where Trump scheduled his speech on June 1, protesters just outside The White House gates were being hit with tear gas by police. After Trump started his speech, the violence outside did not cease, and it was possible to hear rubber bullets and tear gas being shot at protesters just outside The White House.

We can hear the explosions from the streets as Trump is speaking in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/yRporcjN0T — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020

Trump was not scheduled to make a public appearance on Monday, but Trump tweeted that he’d be addressing the nation from the Rose Garden with a half-hour notice to the media.

The president opened up his speech saying, “All Americans were rightly sickened by the brutal death of George Floyd. Justice will be served. He will not have died in vain.”

“I am your president of law and order,” Trump continued. “I am an ally of all peaceful protesters… I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights.”

Here's the moment where police fired teargas into a crowd of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park, just minutes before Trump's address in the Rose Garden. pic.twitter.com/KPjxMKdDyx — Cameron Peters (@jcameronpeters) June 1, 2020

Within ten minutes, all of the protesters in front of the White House were moved before the president began speaking in the Rose Garden. You can still hear flash bangs going off. pic.twitter.com/n0ZrDlP8Mj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 1, 2020

MULTIPLE LOUD BOOMS from the north (sounded like Lafayette Square Park) just shook the windows here at the White House as we sit in Rose Garden awaiting president. #dcprotest pic.twitter.com/H5ZfRPLpVH — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2020

Tear gas lobbed back at cops to applause amid suppression of #dcprotest at White House Trump supposedly giving Rose Garden speech soon (in background behind smoke) #protests2020 pic.twitter.com/UL8cMk46us — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) June 1, 2020

Trump said of the people attacking protesters and looting city’s businesses, “These are not acts of peaceful protests, these are acts of domestic terror… a crime against God. America needs creation, not destruction… This is our mission and we will succeed.”

Lafayette Park was Reportedly Cleared Out to Allow Trump to Visit St. John’s Church

Trump heading to St John’s church. Asked about clearing out a park for a photo op. pic.twitter.com/4icg7olFPf — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 1, 2020



Trump did not take questions after his speech. Before leaving the podium, he announced that he needed to pay homage “to a very special place.” It wasn’t clear at first where he was heading, but Axios reporter Alexi McCammond tweeted, “Source tells me park rangers are clearing Lafayette Park (with tear gas) because President Trump is going to walk to St. John’s church from the White House soon.”

“We have a great country,” Trump says holding up bible outside St. John’s church. pic.twitter.com/EODayAhFXz — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 1, 2020

It's official: the protesters were teargassed and cleared for Trump to walk to St. John's for a photo op. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 1, 2020

This is the tear gas Trump had deployed on nonviolent protestors in Lafayette Park so that he could walk across the street to St. John's Church and awkwardly fondle a bible for a photo op. (via @ellievhall) pic.twitter.com/W14cCcRbaz — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 1, 2020

CBS News White House reporter Mark Knoller tweeted, “Standing in front of St. John’s Church, boarded up against violent protests, and with senior staff at his side, plus Attorney General Barr, Pres Trump says ‘we have the greatest country in the world.’ Holding a Bible, he says he’ll keep the country ‘nice and safe.'”

Trump Had a Video Conference With Governors Earlier in the Day to Discuss the Violent Protests

Pres. Trump returns from St. John's Church to the White House … pic.twitter.com/8N0w53oyM4 — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 1, 2020

On Monday morning, Trump spoke to state governors and law enforcement officials about their response to the national protests. He said, “Most of you are weak. You have to arrest people.” The president encouraged governors to deploy the National Guard and to “go after troublemakers.”

“You’ve got to arrest people, you have to track people, you have to put them in jail for 10 years and you’ll never see this stuff again,” said Trump. “We’re doing it in Washington, D.C. We’re going to do something that people haven’t seen before.”

