Trump Accuses Twitter of Interfering in Election & ‘Stifling Free Speech’ in Tweets

Donald Trump responded to Twitter‘s new policy to add a fact-check link on his misleading tweets on Tuesday. The president tweeted, “.@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN, and the Amazon Washington Post.”

Trump continued with a second tweet adding, “Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

Twitter, which is a private platform, sets its own rules and terms of service, and on Tuesday, the social media site placed a link below a series of Trump’s tweets that criticized the state of California for moving to mail-in voting. Trump’s original tweet read:

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also commented on Twitter’s new fact-checking policy. He tweeted, “So is @Twitter going to start censoring & fact-checking all the numerous blue checkmark ‘journalists’ & leftwing activists who falsely claimed that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government & that @realDonaldTrump is a ‘puppet’ of Putin for the past 4 years?”

So is @Twitter going to start censoring & fact-checking all the numerous blue check mark "journalists" & leftwing activists who falsely claimed that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government & that @realDonaldTrump is a "puppet" of Putin for the past 4 years? 🤔🧐 https://t.co/HqZ4mAMUvC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 26, 2020

Brad Pascale, Trump’s campaign manager also released a statement against Twitter: “We always knew that Silicon Valley would pull out all the stops to obstruct and interfere with President Trump getting his message through to voters. Partnering with the biased fake news media ‘fact-checkers’ is only a smokescreen Twitter is using to try to lend their obvious political tactics some false credibility. There are many reasons the Trump campaign pulled all our advertising from Twitter months ago, and their clear political bias is one of them.”

Twitter Issued A Statement As To Why They Implemented Fact-Checking Links to Trump’s Tweets

A Twitter spokesperson explained why they tagged Trump’s tweets on mail-in voting saying, “These Tweets contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labeled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots. This decision is in line with the approach we shared earlier this month.”

Twitter’s Yoel Roth and Nick Pickles added, “Moving forward, we may use these labels and warning messages to provide additional explanations or clarifications in situations where the risks of harm associated with a Tweet are less severe but where people may still be confused or misled by the content. This will make it easier to find facts and make informed decisions about what people see on Twitter.”

Trump’s Twitter Controversy Happened on The Same Day the Social Media Site Refused to Delete His Tweets About ‘Psycho Joe’ Scarborough Murdering Lori Klausutis

The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

Over Memorial Day Weekend, Donald Trump tweeted, “A lot of interest in this story about Psycho Joe Scarborough. So a young marathon runner (Lori Klausutis) just happened to faint in his office, hit her head on his desk, & die? I would think there is a lot more to this story than that? An affair? What about the so-called investigator? Read story!”

The attached article to Trump’s tweet Trump was a story that made unproven accusations about Klausutis’ death. Back in July 2001, Klausutis died at age 28 while working at the Florida office of then-Congressman Joe Scarborough, who now works as a host for MSNBC.

Trump continued to attack Scarborough on May 26 tweeting:

The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus. In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking… about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing? Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?

The tweets were not deleted by Twitter, even after Klausutis’ husband Timothy pleaded with the social media site in a moving letter to remove the tweets. However, a Twitter spokesperson offered up the following apology statement to FOX News: “We are deeply sorry about the pain these statements, and the attention they are drawing, are causing the family. We’ve been working to expand existing product features and policies so we can more effectively address things like this going forward, and we hope to have those changes in place shortly.”

READ NEXT: LOOK: Joe Biden Leaves Home for the First Time In Months for Memorial Day