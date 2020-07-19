August Alsina Reacts to Jada Pinkett-Smith, Releases Entanglements Song

Last week Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she had an extramarital relationship with singer August Alsina.

In fact, Pinkett-Smith referred to it as an entanglement.

“It was a relationship, absolutely,” she said last week during an interview with her husband Will Smith via Red Table Talk.

“I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken. Now, in the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.”

On Saturday night, Alsina matched Pinkett-Smith’s energy and word play by releasing a new track called Entanglements which features rapper, Rick Ross.

Alsina teased the track via Instagram by sharing a snippet that soundtracked an American Dad scene.

August Alsina’s Entanglements track is available on all streaming platforms. Earier this week, Rick Ross hinted via Instagram Live earlier this week that the duo were making the track. “But look, don’t let this sh*t get it f*cked up because that boy August got real talent, now,” he said.

“That n*gga can really sing, now. That n*gga drop that album this month, Entanglement album coming soon. That b*tch will go right now.”

Rumors of Pinkett-Smith and Alsina’s relationship stemmed from an interview that Alsina had with Power 105.1 The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee. During the interview, Alsina stated that he lost friends and opportunities because of his relationship with Jada/

During the interview, Alsina admitted that Will Smith was okay with his relationship with Jada Pinkett-Smith. “He gave me his blessing,” Alsina told Yee.

“And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her [Jada],” he said. “I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

During their Red Table Talk conversation last week, Will and Jada cleared the air.

Appearently the Smith’s were separated and Alsina and Pinkett-Smith had the green light. “Luckily enough, you and I were also going through a process of healing in a different manner,” Pinkett-Smith said on Red Table Talk.

I would definitely say we did everything we could to get away from each other, only to realize that wasn’t possible. Ijust wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good.”