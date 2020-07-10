Will Smith Breaks Silence on Jada’s Affair: ‘I Thought We Could Be Over’

After August Alsina announced that he had Will Smith’s blessing to have an affair with Jada Pinkett Smith, the Girls Trip star denied his claims, and announced on Twitter, “There’s some healing that needs to happen… so I’m bringing myself to The Red Table.”

During The Red Table surprise episode on July 10, Jada sat down with Will and admitted to her affair with August Alsina. “I guess it was about 4 1/2 years ago,” Jada says. “I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends. And it all started with him just needing some help.”

“Cuz for me,” Will said. “That was the thing when Aug first came around. He was really sick, and the outpouring for him from our family was initially about his health.” However after Will learned that their friendship turned romantic, “I was done with your a**,” he says.

“Yeah, you kicked me to the curb,” Jada says, who’s been married to Will since December 1997 and with whom she shares son Jaden, 22, and daughter Willow, 19. “Basically, we broke up.”

“We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time,” Will says. “And you go figure out how to make yourself happy, and I’ll go figure out how to make myself happy.” But after learning she decided to take her alone time to have a romantic relationship with a family friend, “I really thought we could be over,” Will says.

Jada Denies That Will Gave Alsina His Blessing To Have An Affair

The Interview – August Alsina and Angela YeeAugust Alsina and Angela Yee sit down for an in depth interview discussing his new album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, documentary and much more. Listen to the new album "The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy" – https://empire.ffm.to/theproduct3.oyd Watch the documentary "stateofEMERGEncy: The Rise of August Alsina" – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLAoDyg1Dg0rngTn3KgPrbN7ctJsEdiSUd #AugustAlsina #TheProduct3 #stateofEMERGEncy #AngelaYee 2020-06-30T22:30:04Z

Alsina, around the 16:30 mark of the hour-long interview with Angela Lee, said:

“People can have whatever ideas that they like. But what I’m not OK with is my character being in question. Contrary to what some people may believe, I’m not a troublemaker. I don’t like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous. I also don’t think that it’s ever-important for people to know what I do, who I sleep with, who I date, right?”

“But in this instance, there are so many people who are side-eyeing me… I’ve lost money, friendships, relationships behind it. And I think it’s because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I’ve never done anything wrong. I love those people (Will and Jada) They are beautiful people.”

“I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation,” Alsina continued. “He gave me his blessing. And I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really, deeply loved and have a ton of love for her (Jada). I devoted myself to it. I gave my full self to it. So much so that I can die right now, and be OK knowing that I fully gave myself to somebody. Some people never get that in this lifetime.”

However, Jada clarifies on the Red Table Talk that Will did not give his blessing. “The only person that can give permission in that particular circumstance is myself,” Jada said. “But what August was probably trying to communicate… because we were separated amicably, he wanted to make it clear that he’s not a homewrecker.”

Jada Doesn’t See Her Extramarital Relationship As a Transgression Because They Were on a Break, But Will Doesn’t Seem to Agree

Will jokes that he feels like the scorned woman who stands by her man at a press conference while her husband is forced to publicly admit to his transgressions, but it’s clear that the Men in Black star is not entirely thrilled to be appearing on Red Table Talk in this context.

“I think you need to say clearly what happened while we “took our space,” Will says. While Jada refers to her affair with Alsina as an “entanglement,” Will encourages her to say what it was – an affair. “A relationship,” he says.

“I was in a lot of pain,” Jada explains. “I was broken…. but I actually don’t look at is as a transgression at all. Through that particular journey, I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot of emotional immaturity and insecurity. As I came through and started to realize certain things about you and I, [Alsina] decided to break all communication with me which was totally understandable.

Jada says it’s been a long time since she last spoke to Alsina, “So it is a little weird that all this stuff is coming out now since this was several [years ago],” to which Will agrees.

“We came together young,” Will says, “and we were both broken in our ways and to be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical.”

