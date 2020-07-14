Grant Imahara’s Cause of Death: How Did the ‘Mythbusters’ Host Die?

Grant Imahara, a host of Discovery’s Mythbusters and Netflix’s White Rabbit Rose, died on Monday, July 13, 2020, as first reported by The Hollywood Reporter. He was 49.

A representative for Discovery said in a statement: “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.” SF Gate reported that Imahara died of a brain aneurysm.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm, which is a large bulge that balloons in a blood vessel in the brain, can leak or rupture which causes a hemorrhagic stroke. While details of Imahara’s sudden death was not released, the most common type of brain aneurysm takes place between the brain and the thin tissues covering the brain.

Imahara’s medical history was not shared with the public, but The National Institute of Health lists the most common risk factors for a brain aneurysm as polycystic kidney disease, genetics, cigarette smoking, drug abuse, untreated high blood pressure, and being over the age of 40.

Imahara Appeared to Be in Good Health While Celebrating May 4th

The last selfie Imahara shared on Instagram, where the famous robot builder has 158,000 followers, was on May 4. Following the epic success of The Mandalorian, Imahara went ahead and created his own fully functioning version of Baby Yoda. He tweeted about his newest toy on March 6, “Pleased to present my newest creation: a fully animatronic Baby Yoda. Special thx to @SaltiestHime for silicone skin/paint/hair, @thelindsayjane for the coat and Project 842 for the digital model. Touring children’s hospitals starting in April! #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #Starwars.”

The last time Imahara posted on Instagram was on June 3. He shared a multi-page post supporting the concerns the NAACP, and Black Lives Matter protests.

On Twitter, Imahara had amassed 625,000 followers. His final tweet on May 30, was a toast to SpaceX’s successful launch on May 30. He wrote, “Congrats on a successful and historic liftoff @SpaceX @NASA #CrewDragon!!”

Imahara’s incredible skill set, as well as his humor on-screen, earned him a lot of fans throughout his career, and his sudden death caused Twitter to fill with moving tributes to the late electrical engineer, actor, and TV host. Actor Matthew Mercer tweeted a beautiful tribute on Monday. He wrote, “There are rare, RARE people in this world that are made of pure love, light, and kindness. @grantimahara is one of the brightest. Not an ounce of malice within that soul. Intelligence and heart that eclipse so much shadow. His years of friendship are precious to so many.”

“He would drop anything and everything to help a friend, including our engagement,” Mercer continued. “He put charity and community work as a priority in so many projects. He was an inspiration in so many ways, and I’m going to miss that joyful laugh so much. The silliness and adventure. He was passionate about making tomorrow a little better, in ways big and small. In being a mentor and entertainer, to make others smile with his gifts. His generosity was unrivaled. There are too many stories. Too many wonderful memories. We miss you, bud.”

The world lost a fucking treasure of a human today. @grantimahara, thank you. Your kind spirit uplifted everyone lucky enough to be around you. We love you. — Whitney Moore (@TweetneyMoore) July 14, 2020

Totally gutted about the passing of @grantimahara… I was fortunate enough to talk with him several times over the years. Truly a gem of human. Brilliant and down to earth. Rest easy, Grant. — Michael Aiello (@Michael_Aiello) July 14, 2020

This news about @grantimahara is heartbreaking… he brought so much light and happiness into the world with his creations. I’m so sad to see him go. Rest In Peace, my friend. — Trace (@tracedominguez) July 14, 2020

Words are insufficient to express how heavy my heart is. I was so privileged to work with Grant Imahara on a couple small projects. So smart, funny, and kind. Just an amazing and gracious man.

Rest in peace Grant. The world was a more interesting place for your being here. pic.twitter.com/8xz76kf1ew — Juan Carlos Bagnell (@SomeGadgetGuy) July 14, 2020

Former Mythbuster‘s host Adam Savage tweeted, “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

