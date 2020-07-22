Janine Mueller Update on My 600-lb Life: Where is She Today?

Janine Mueller was 678 pounds when she first turned to celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan for help losing weight. The reality star was first featured on Season 6 of My 600-lb Life, and returned again in 2019 for a Where Are They Now? followup episode. Janine continued struggling to lose weight during her last episode and was still in the 500-lb range and “mostly immobile” when the network caught back up to her last year.

TLC is airing a re-run of Janine’s episode at 8 p.m. ET tonight, so fans might be wondering where she is today and what she’s been up to since her episodes aired. The description of the episode, titled “Janine’s Story,” reads, “Janine’s extreme obesity has left her nearly immobile, and even the first steps on her weight loss journey may prove to be too much for her. She must overcome both her physical and emotional pain if she’s ever going to live a normal life again.”

TLC will also be airing Janine’s followup episode after her Season 6 debut, so fans will get a double dose of Janine on July 22. Here’s what we know about the reality star, her experience with Dr. Now, and where she is today. (Warning: some spoilers on Janine’s story ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!):

Janine Lost More Than 54 Percent of Her Peak Body Weight, Dropping Down to 312 Pounds

Janine made her debut on the hit TLC series back in 2018; she weighed nearly 700 pounds at the time and due to her mobility issues, she struggled to keep up with Dr. Now’s program. However, the reality star still worked hard to stick to the doctor’s strict diet, and she inevitably lost 112 pounds by the end of her first episode, weighing in at 566 pounds in the end. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to qualify for the weight loss surgery at the time.

After her first episode aired and she failed to get the gastric sleeve surgery, Janine changed her attitude toward her health and fitness altogether. She decided to relocate to Houston to work even closer with Dr. Now, and she never gave up on his program. Janine’s positive attitude made her one of the season’s most endearing and memorable cast members, and although she still struggled to lose weight during her followup episode, she never whined or complained about Dr. Now’s restrictions. She had a loyal following of fans and viewers who were rooting for her to succeed, and succeed she did.

Janine was eventually approved for her weight loss surgery, which helped her shed an impressive 366 pounds, dropping her down 312. The reality star let it slip on her Facebook page that she had dropped such a significant amount of weight, telling a commenter in 2019 that she was “down to 312 at last weigh in.” She said that her ultimate goal was to “lose enough weight to get knee surgery, lose the scooter and go dancing,” which she clearly accomplished.

She Continues to Share Updates on Facebook Today & Has Kept the Weight Off

Janine has continued to offer regular social media updates to her 10,000 followers since her Where Are They Now? episode aired, which often include progress photos and insight into her life today. The reality star works as an executive for Paparazzi Accessories, so she frequently promotes her business, while also sharing inspirational quotes and photos of her travels.

In February, Janine shared a quote that reads, “Stop hating yourself for everything you aren’t and start loving yourself for everything that you are,” and her most recent post includes another link to her Paparazzi website. She went to visit some family in Last Vegas in January, and she shared a few pictures from her trip, which prove that Janine has been able to keep off the weight.

“Just got back from an AMAZING vacation!! Spent the holidays with my childhood best friend & family. Had a total blast!” the reality star wrote in the post above. If you’re interested in keeping up with Janine and her life today, you can follow her on Facebook by clicking here.

