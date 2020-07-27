Sherry Update on Hoarders Season 11 Episode 2

Sherry is featured on the newest season of Hoarders, A&E’s hit reality series that follows some of the “biggest, most extreme hoards in the country.” New episodes of the show air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on A&E and will follow eight different families as they battle with hoarding disorders that threaten to destroy their lives, homes and relationships.

The description of Season 11 Episode 2, titled “Sherry,” reads, “For two years Sherry has not paid the mortgage payments on her house. Her justification for her massive hoard is that it protects her from the outside world, resulting in a 6-foot-high wall of trash blocking entry into the home. Relationships are tested when Sherry attempts to work with her son and daughter to clear her massive hoard. With the help of the hoarders team, Sherry must now clean up her hoard to start getting her life back on track.”

Here’s what we know about Sherry’s hoard ahead of Monday’s episode. (Warning: this article will explore some light spoilers for tonight’s episode of Hoarders as we dissect the promos, so turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you!)

Sherry’s Home Has a Six-Foot Tall Pile of Trash Blocking the Entrance

SNEAK PEEK: Don’t miss this powerful episode of #Hoarders TONIGHT at 8PM! pic.twitter.com/s7i14ntLyX — A&E Network (@AETV) July 27, 2020

In a promo of the new episode, the cameras pan over teetering piles of garbage, boxes filled with years of collected items, and mountains of junk and garbage littering the home.

“So we are actually in the kitchen, which is impressive,” host Matt Paxton can be heard saying in the clip above. “This is the room that we had to crawl over to get through the doorway. So that’s really impressive, we’re making good progress here. That’s really good.”

He continues, “Now you may have noticed somebody is missing today. Cory is under the weather, he’s not going to be joining us today, but we’re gonna soldier on. Now as I walked into this room, I couldn’t help but notice a whole bunch of black trash bags here, and I wonder if you could tell me the story?”

Sherry’s son explains that each of the bags are filled with garbage that they’d already been collecting from around the home, to make it easier to access the second floor of the house. He also notes that it took two and a half hours to collect everything, and that’s without sorting through anything that they grabbed.

Sherry’s House is One of the Worst Matt Paxton Has Ever Seen

Get ready for an intense new episode of #Hoarders TOMORROW at 8PM! pic.twitter.com/eZJ02gHzVX — A&E Network (@AETV) July 26, 2020

Another clip of tonight’s episode sees Sherry’s son explaining just how bad his mother’s hoarding disorder has gotten over the years. He tells the cameras, “When you walk into my mother’s home for the first time, you’re going to be greeted by a six-foot climb, straight up.”

Paxton also notes that he’s “seen a lot of hoarded homes,” and Sherry’s is still one of the worst he’s ever seen. Someone can be heard saying “you’re in danger here,” while Sherry snaps at Paxton and asks him if he “does this to everybody.”

Others can be seen literally crawling over piles of garbage and junk littering the home, while another person shouts “you’re enabling her” and breaks down crying, so it’s clear that Sherry’s house is going to be one intense episode for viewers tonight.

New episodes of Hoarders air Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET on A&E.

