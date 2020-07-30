‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ Air Date Postponed Following Suicide Attempt

Due to Tamar Braxton‘s hospitalization following an alleged suicide attempt, WE tv made the decision to postpone the premiere of her docuseries Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!. The show was originally scheduled to premiere on July 30, but will now debut on September 10.

In a statement, WE tv told Deadline, “Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being. Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of ‘Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!’ until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career. We know, when the time is right, Tamar’s fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but – at this moment – we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time.”

On the Day ‘Get Ya Life!’ Was Originally Meant to Premiere, Braxton Confirmed Her Suicide Attempt

Braxton broke her social media silence to confirm that she had attempted suicide and her struggle to overcome mental illness. In an emotional Instagram post, she opened up, writing “Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most. There are a few things I count on most to be, a good mother, a good daughter, a good partner, a good sister, and a good person. Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

Later on in her open letter, she referenced the toll reality television had on her mental health yet again, stating, “Reality TV personalities have no union, no coat of protection, no formal representation that protects our labor, our rights, or our voices. They promise us opportunity but they produce exploitation, which has only developed a poor portrayal of black people in show business.”

Following rumors that Braxton had attempted suicide, her boyfriend David Adefesco made a statement on her behalf. He told The Blast, “On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.” Continuing, he added, “Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.”

Tamar Braxton’s Docuseries Promises to ‘Share Her Truth’ After ‘Nearly Losing Everything’

When Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! airs on its new September 10 premiere date, it is anticipated to be an illuminating look into her life. The series’ description teases, “After nearly losing everything, including herself, the singer is determined to turn her life around and take matters into her own hands by sharing her truth in a revealing docuseries that follows her every move.”

The official synopsis for the first episode, originally scheduled to air July 31, reads, “Tamar Braxton begins an epic journey to turn her life around; in a series of shocking revelations and extreme breakthroughs, the cameras follow Tamar’s every move as she reclaims love, reboots her career and battles to reconcile with family.”

