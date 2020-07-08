Tamy Lyn Update on My 600-lb Life: Where is She Today?

Tamy Lyn Murrell, star of the hit reality series My 600-lb Life, was 591 pounds when she first traveled to Houston to seek out the help of Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in an attempt to shed some weight and regain control of her life. Although Tamy dealt with a plethora of setbacks during her weight loss journey, the reality star worked hard to overcome every obstacle thrown at her and was able to shed a significant amount of weight in the end.

TLC is airing a re-run of Tamy’s episode on July 8, so fans might be wondering where she is today and what she’s been up to since her episode first aired. The description of her episode, titled “Tamy Lyn’s Story,” reads, “After years of a tumultuous relationship with her husband, Tamy’s eating addiction has caused her weight to balloon over 500 pounds. She has become a hermit after years of shame, and hopes to restart her life so she can better care for her son Zachary.”

Here’s what we know about the reality star, her experience with Dr. Now, and where she is today. (Warning: some spoilers on Tamy’s story ahead! Turn back now if you don’t want anything ruined for you before the episode airs!):

Tamy Lost Her Father at a Young Age & Turned to Food to Cope With Her Grief

Tamy describes her early childhood and how her family influenced her weight gain.

Tamy revealed on the show that she had struggled with overeating since she was a young girl. Following the sudden, unexpected death of her father from a heart attack, Tamy’s mother fell into a deep depression. Tamy turned to food as an emotional crutch to cope with her own grief as well as her mother’s spiraling mental health.

“I was the youngest child in our family,” Tamy explains in the clip above. “My brother was 11 years older and my sister was 19 years older than me, so I essentially grew up alone with my mom and dad. And as a child, I was a pretty normal size but socially I wasn’t like everybody else. I’d get very nervous, I’d stutter, kids would make fun of me and it just made me feel horrible.”

She continues, “But when I was eight, my life changed in an instant. My mom and I were in the kitchen fixing something and my dad was walking into the living room. He collapsed, fell to the floor, had a heart attack and died. After my father passed away, my life was never the same. My mom just fell apart. She had a hard time getting out of bed and she went into a deep depression, and it was like I lost my mom too.”

Tamy had to overcome many obstacles throughout her weight loss journey, including dealing with a toxic, cheating husband who admitted on the show that he had been having an affair while acting as her caregiver. Although the reality star had plenty of setbacks during her journey with Dr. Now, she beat the odds and was able to undergo gastric bypass surgery by the end of her first episode. She lost 246 pounds and got rid of her cheating husband in the end.

Tamy is Still Losing Weight & Focusing on Her Health & Well Being

Today, Tamy has continued to lose weight and focus on her health, fitness and well being. The reality star frequently updates fans on Facebook about her progress, often showing off her slimmer figure in new outfits while exclaiming how good she feels about her life these days.

“I am so looking forward to tonight after years of not living life. I get [to] do all the things I wasn’t able to do,” she wrote on Halloween last year. “Got my costume and 5 jumbo bags of candy. Bring on the trick or treaters.”

Tamy often posts pictures of herself at the gym, which she frequents multiple times a week. She posted in June that she was starting to miss the gym when it was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she has since uploaded several photos and videos of herself working out. You can follow Tamy and her weight loss journey on Facebook by clicking here.

My 600 Lb Life airs Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

