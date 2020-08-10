WATCH: Video of Ben Shapiro Reading ‘WAP’ Lyrics Goes Viral

Video of Ben Shapiro reading aloud the lyrics of Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B.’s latest hit, “WAP,” went viral on Monday. The conservative political pundit announced on The Ben Shapiro Show on August 10, his disgust with the rap song’s lyrics while reading them aloud for his viewers.

Shapiro said, “Here are some of the lyrics are you ready? Whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. There’s some whores in this house. Hold up, I said certified freak seven days a week. Wet a** p-word. Make that pull out game weak. Yeah, you f-ing with some wet a** p-word.”

For those who weren’t aware, “P-word is female genital,” Shapiro says, before continuing on to read more of the lyrics to “WAP,” which is short for Wet A** P****.

“’Bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass p-word,” Shapiro says. “‘Give me everything you got for this wet ass p-word. Beat it up n-word. Catch a charge. Extra large and extra hard. Put this p-word right in your face. Swipe your nose like a credit card. Hop on top, I wanna ride. I do a kegel while it’s inside. Spit in my mouth, look in my eyes. This p-word is wet, come take a dive.”

Shapiro, 36, makes it clear that he is not a fan of the song or its lyrics, and proceeds to sarcastically shame Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion for putting out such a “vulgar” music video.

“Guys, this is what feminists fought for,” Shapiro says. “This is what the feminist movement is all about. It’s not women being treated as independent, full-rounded human beings. It’s about wet a** p-word! And if you say anything differently, it’s because you’re a misogynist.”

Shapiro’s Reading of ‘WAP’ was Absolutely Dragged on Twitter

Within two hours of the video of Shapiro reading the lyrics to “WAP” was shared on Twitter, it was viewed nearly 1 million times. The video was not being shared because viewers enjoyed his rapping, but because users online were dragging him for saying, “P-Word.”

There is a supermarket in Hell that sells nothing but unsliced Wonder bread, and the speakers in the ceiling play an endless loop of Ben Shapiro saying "wet-ass P-word" in the voice you might use to describe a dead mouse you'd found clogging your kitchen drain. — Elliott Downing (@elliott_downing) August 10, 2020

*extremely nasal Ben Shapiro voice* p-word is the female genitalia — ines helene (@inihelene) August 10, 2020

Numerous Conservative Voices Have Tweeted Out Their Dislike for ‘WAP’

Shapiro was not the only conservative to voice their dislike for “WAP.” Republican activist DeAnna Lorraine tweeted, “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion just set the entire female gender back by 100 years with their disgusting & vile “WAP” song. Remember, Bernie Sanders campaigned with Cardi B. Kamala Harris called her a role model. The Democrats support this trash and depravity!”

California Republican congressional candidate James P. Bradley tweeted, “Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion are what happens when children are raised without God and without a strong father figure. Their new ‘song’ The #WAP (which I heard accidentally) made me want to pour holy water in my ears and I feel sorry for future girls if this is their role model!”

Bradley then clarified, “While I personally take offense to the lyrics and messaging of this song, I absolutely respect her 1st Amendment right to make it. Also surprised that twitter doesn’t mind this kind of free speech but has a problem with conservative free speech.”

The ‘WAP’ Music Video Has Garnered Over 61 Million Views Since It Premiered

A mere four days after Cardi B dropped “WAP,” the music video, which features a long list of celebrity female cameos, has been viewed nearly 62 million times. The NSFW song, which samples Frank Ski’s “Whores in this House,” features Normani, Rosalia, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose, and Kyle Jenner.

Despite Shapiro’s large distaste for the song, “WAP” debuted at No. 1 on U.S. Spotify; No. 6 on Global Spotify (with 2.34 million and 3.75 million streams, respectively); and No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music.

