Ben Shapiro Says He’ll Donate to Ocasio-Cortez’s Campaign If She Agrees To Debate Him

Conservative commentator and professional trouble maker Ben Shapiro wants to take on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Democratic nominee for Congress from New York. In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Shapiro said that he would donate to Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign if she agreed to hold a debate with him.

I'd be happy to give money to her campaign for a debate. If we instead raised money for charity to make this happen, I'll bet we could easily raise $50,000. https://t.co/H1Ubb5FWo5 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 8, 2018

There’s been no reaction from the Ocasio-Cortez twitter account as yet. The relationship between Ocasio-Cortez has been troubled, to say the least, with Shapiro poking fun at the Democratic Socialist star online and in videos.

Earlier This Morning, Ocasio-Cortez Complained That “The Right” Was Attacking Her As a Way to Cover Up the Chris Collins Scandal

Whenever the Right is being particularly feisty towards me, the first thing I do is check to see which bad news of theirs they’re trying to distract from. Lo and behold ⬇️ https://t.co/P3dmJBe0ZI — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) August 8, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez said in a tweet this morning that “the right” was being “feisty” towards her — and that the reason why was clear. Ocasio-Cortez has become something of a liberal icon since winning the nomination to her congressional district and beating out Joe Crowley, the long-time Democratic incumbent for the seat. Ever since her win, Ocasio-Cortez has been the face of the “Democratic Socialist” party, touring the country and campaigning for other leftist candidates, along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

But Ocasio-Cortez has complained before that she gets a lot of heat from Republicans. This morning, the Democratic Socialist took to twitter to complain that Republicans are attacking her — and that they’re doing so in order to distract the public’s attention from a major scandal brewing among Republicans in Congress. This morning, the FBI arrested Chris Collins,a Republican congressman from New York, on suspicion of fraud and insider trading. Collins was one of Trump’s earliest backers in Congress.

Shapiro Shot Back That Ocasio-Cortez is Inane. Then He Offered to Debate Her

Or alternatively, we are happy to cover your inanity and doubly pleased that Democrats have made you their face https://t.co/2YELSuxZI8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 8, 2018

After Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet, Shapiro, a well-known pundit on the right, shot back that in fact, Republicans aren’t trying to distract attention from anything — they are, he said, happy to cover Ocasio-Cortez’s “inanity”. And they’re happy that she is the face of the Democratic party. That’s when he offered to pay her campaign money if she’d agree to meet him for a debate. There’s no word yet on whether she’ll agree but it seems unlikely.

Shapiro also tried to stir the pot by suggesting that he and Ocasio-Cortez could use their debate as a fund raiser, and then donate the money to charity.

Shapiro Has Appeared With Allie Stuckey, Whose Parody Interview of Ocasio Cortez Went Viral Last Month. He’s Also Done His Own Fake Interview with Ocasio Cortez

I finally had the opportunity to sit down with @Ocasio2018 for the Sunday Special, and it went great! pic.twitter.com/WhR7fcM5FT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 31, 2018

Last month, Allie Shapiro of CRTV put out a parody video of Ocasio Cortez which went viral on Facebook — and had many viewers believing that it was real. You can watch the video here. And you can read more about it here.

Allie Stuckey and Ben Shapiro have appeared together a few times — you can watch them reading mean tweets about each other here. And you can watch them poking fun at their critics together here.

And more recently, Shapiro released his own, satirical “interview” of Ocasio Cortez. You can watch that here. The “interview” consists of a clip from a previous Ocasio-Cortez interview. Listening to her speak, Shapiro appears dazed and confused, presumably to highlight the “inanity” of what Ocasio-Cortez is saying. A minute or so in, carnival music begins to play.

All in all, it would not be shocking if Ocasio Cortez turned down the offer of a debate — given the less-than-loving history between Shapiro and herself.