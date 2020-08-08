Can Trump Legally Issue Executive Orders on Economic Relief? No

Donald Trump held a press conference from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 8, he signed multiple executive orders on economic relief after negotiations in Congress failed to reach an agreement on their fifth COVID-19 response bill.

The president said during a news conference on Friday night that “if Democrats continue to hold this critical relief hostage I will act under my authority as president to get Americans the relief they need.” On Saturday, Trump said signed a series of four executive orders, bills for payroll tax cuts, unemployment benefits, eviction moratoriums, and student loans.

While Trump’s executive orders on the coronavirus stimulus package was an idea championed by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, does Trump have the power as president to enforce these executive orders? According to the U.S. Constitution, the answer is no.

The Constitution gives Congress authority over federal spending, so Trump does not have the legal authority to issue executive orders determining how money should be spent on COVID-19 relief. Last week, Democrats promised to file a legal challenge if Trump acted through executive order to bypass Congress.

Trump Said That He’s Not Worried About Getting Sued

Here is Trump admitting that he is going to get sued for illegal executive orders cutting payroll taxes and extending expanded unemployment benefits. pic.twitter.com/e77M4VfkrP — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) August 8, 2020



The president said that he was not worried about Congress threatening legal action against. He told reporters on August 7, “You always get sued.” On Saturday, Trump denied that he expected legal action on this, but said, “If we get sued, it’s going to be someone who doesn’t want people to get money. And that’s not going to be a very popular thing.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday that the White House team is aware their power is limited.

“The other choice is for them to do executive orders which by their own admission, they said it to us repeatedly is not close to as good,” Schumer said. “It doesn’t cover opening of schools. It doesn’t cover testing. It doesn’t cover dealing with rental assistance. It doesn’t cover elections. It doesn’t cover so many things.”

Schumer and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered to reduce their proposed $3.4 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package by $1 trillion in order to reach a deal, but White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin rejected their offer.

Where Is Trump’s Stimulus Relief Money Coming From?

NewsHour’s White House reporter Meredith Lee said via Twitter that a senior White House official confirmed that Trump will divert unspent money from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES Act) to extend federal unemployment payments.

Lee tweeted, “The UI move will likely be met with legal challenges. Some UI experts think states will have to stand up completely new systems to pay the reprogrammed money out, which would cause delays. But that’s unclear.”

During his announcement on Saturday, Trump did not specify when money from his economic relief package would start rolling out. However, he did make it clear that the unemployment benefits would include a $400 a-week boost, not the $600 included in the previous stimulus package, which expired in July.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Biden Tells Fox News He’s Decided on Vice Presidential Running Mate