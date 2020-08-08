Hallmark’s ‘Love on Harbor Island’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is premiering a new movie on Saturday, August 8, 2020 called Love on Harbor Island. The movie stars Morgan Kohan, Marcus Rosner, and Brenda Matthews. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Love on Harbor Island premieres Saturday, August 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores will air August 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern, August 11 at 8 p.m., August 15 at 5 p.m., August 16 at 1 p.m., August 27 at 6 p.m., September 11 at 6 p.m., and September 23 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “When Seattle interior designer Lily Summers returns to her hometown to help her Aunt Maggie run her bed and breakfast by the marina, she meets Marcus, the handsome seaplane pilot whose life’s work delivering rescue dogs helps Lily discover that home really is where the heart is.”

‘Love on Harbor Island’ Was Filmed in Canada

Love on Harbor Island (originally filmed as Take Off to Love and also called Love at First Flight) was filmed in Canada. The movie was likely not ultimately called Love at First Flight because there’s a reality series by the same name.

Rosner told My Devotional Thoughts that the movie was filmed in late October/early November of last year. He told My Devotional Thoughts that the movie was filmed just outside Vancouver at Rowena’s Inn.

“It seemed like a golf course/AirBNB situation. We shot basically the whole thing there.”

Hallmark’s Wedding March 3 and Wedding March 4 were also filmed at Rowena’s Inn on the River.

Rowena’s on the River is a 160-acre estate that was built in the 1800s. It was originally owned by the Pretty family (hence why it’s called Pretty Estates Resort), and now it features an inn, four cottages, a restaurant, and a golf course. Kerry from I’ve Scene It On Hallmark interviewed the owners of the estate to get more details about Wedding March and the location (and actually stayed on the property too, so you’ll definitely want to visit her article for more details.). Kerry learned that the Pretty couple originally bought the land in 1924. Charles Pretty built a dam to produce electricity for the property on the land. Kerry wrote that the property was just as beautiful in person as it looks on TV.

Rowena’s Inn on the River is also referred to as the Pretty Estates Resort. And yes, they offer wedding packages.

Here’s a photo Rosner shared during filming:

Rosner told Moments with Mercy that his favorite film moments were the many “sabotaged by dogs.”

He said: ” Dogs are like the ultimate improv actors. They are as natural as you can be (because they don’t know they’re shooting a movie) and as unpredictable as you can imagine (because they don’t know they’re shooting a movie). It was a lot of fun to work around them.”

Here’s a photo from filming that Rosner tagged in Vancouver.

Andrea Shawcross co-wrote the movie with Lucie Guest just a year ago, Shawcross shared. She found out the movie was picked up while traveling in Europe.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes shot:

Rosner tagged this one in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, with one of the dogs featured in the filming. Maple Ridge is in the northeastern part of greater Vancouver.

A kitchen scene with Marcus and Lily was shot at Golden Ears Cheescrafters in Maple Ridge, according to this post from Rosner.

He joked that the movie was On Golden Pond: The Prequel.

Vancouver was also one of the filming locations.

Meet The Cast for ‘Love on Harbor Island’

Morgan Kohan stars as Lily. She currently stars in Hallmark’s series When Hope Calls, a spinoff to When Calls the Heart. Her many credits include Jade’s Asylum, Creeped Out, The Bold Type, Ransom (Evie), The Black Widow Killer, Alice Alone, Blink Twice, Star Trek Discovery (Weapons trader), and more.

Marcus Rosner stars as Marcus. His previous credits include Valentine in the Vineyard, Poinsettias for Christmas, UnREAL (Warren Johnson), Christmas in Evergreen, A Harvest Wedding, Infidelity in Suburbia, Summer Dreams, A Christmas Detour, When Calls the Heart (Charles Kensington), Once Upon a Time, and more. He starred in Lifetime’s Sweet Mountain Christmas last year.

Rosner told My Devotional Thoughts that his character has the same first name that he does because one of the writers had him in mind when writing the movie. Rosner said: “once I received the script, I just saw that my character’s name was Marcus, and I was like, ‘Uh, that’s me, I guess.’ I don’t even remember if there was a conversation about changing my name. I thought it was funny and that it would be funny to keep it. And we just went with it. I think it sort of had this effect where I just felt like myself, so I think I actually come across as just myself more in this movie than just about any other movie I’ve done.”

Brenda Matthews stars as Aunt Maggie. Her credits include Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, The Last Bridesmaid, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Take Two, iZombie, Supernatural, Girl vs. The City, When We Rise, Travelers, A Christmas to Remember, Backstrom, Vice, and more.

Jeff Gonek stars as Bradford. His credits include Stolen By My Mother, Lured, Funhouse, Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, Road to Christmas (David Wise), Van Helsing, Fake It Till You Make It (Simon), and more.

Shawn Ahmed stars as Dan. His credits include Supergirl, Siren, The Twighlight Zone, The Expanse (Lt. Boyer), Fare Trade, Open Heart Burglary (Kahlil), Unbury the Biscuit, Orphan Black, MsLabelled (Gus), Touring T.O. (Omar), Ryan Gosling Must Be Stopped (RGMBS Support Group Guy), and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Emma Cam (Christie)

Brendan Taylor (Angus)

Elizabeth Laughlin (Ms. Bartlett)

Cardi Wong (Jasper)

Joe Costa (John)

Lexie Huber (Mrs. Hartwell)

Mark Brandon (Mr. Hartwell)

Lucia Walters (Beatrice)

Tiffani Timms (Mom)

Sienna Laplante (Daughter)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

