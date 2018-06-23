Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Wedding March 4’ Filmed? Can You Visit Willow Lake Inn?

Hallmark is premiering a new movie tonight that is the continuation of its Wedding March series: Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New. We will get to see what’s next in the saga of Mick and Olivia and their gorgeous wedding venue. Read on to learn more about where the movie was filmed, how to visit Willow Lake Inn, along with other stories about the filming. When you finish this story, take our poll at the end of the article and let us know if you would like to see a Wedding March 5.

The Wedding March series of films are beloved by Hallmark fans. The original Wedding March debuted to a remarkable 2.3 million viewers when it premiered during Hallmark’s June Weddings series, and fans have been clamoring for more and more movies ever since. And their wish is Hallmark’s demand, because we’re getting a brand new movie tonight.

Like the movies before it, this movie was filmed in British Columbia and Vancouver and other areas in Canada. And the wedding venue that Olivia and Mick run, called Willow Lake Inn in the movies, is actually Rowena’s on the River (aka Pretty Estates Resort) in British Columbia.

The beautiful wedding venue where the movies take place is Rowena’s on the River, in Harrison Mills, British Columbia, according to I’ve Scene It on Hallmark and Country Living. Charming Rowena’s on the River is a 160-acre estate that was built in the 1800s. It was originally owned by the Pretty family (hence why it’s called Pretty Estates Resort), and now it features an inn, four cottages, a restaurant, and a golf course. Kerry from I’ve Scene it On Hallmark interviewed the owners of the estate to get more details (and actually stayed on the property too, so you’ll definitely want to visit their article for more details.). Kerry learned that the Pretty couple originally bought the land in 1924. Charles Pretty built a dam to produce electricity for the property on the land. Kerry wrote that the property was just as beautiful in person as it looks on TV.

"Short weekend get aways ♡"

What a great set of photos from Jessica Raechelle of Rowena's Inn on the River!#Scenic7BC pic.twitter.com/vkZeFetOUE — Tourism Harrison (@harrisontourism) January 24, 2017

Rowena’s Inn on the River is also called Pretty Estates Resort. And yes, they offer wedding packages. You can have your wedding their or host a special event there year-round. It’s the perfect location, because it has stunning mountain and waterside views that will take your breath away.

Only a couple hours east of #Vancouver, Rowena’s Inn on the River is a natural work of art. We host weddings in the Spring, Summer, Fall and Winter. #Elopements too! Learn more: https://t.co/TPonVkfs1L #VancouverWeddingShow Booth 408!! pic.twitter.com/amgdg6lwhy — Rowena's Inn (@RowenasInn) January 14, 2018

The inn was converted into a bed and breakfast in 1995. The Pretty family still owns the estate and manages the grounds. Here’s a video about the estates:

Here are some more photos:

"Rowena's Inn on the River, Harrison Mills, BC"

A famous #Scenic7BC stop photographed by Peterson Ph♡tography ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Z7GxEqaA0u — Scenic7BC (@Scenic7BC) January 17, 2017

Today's blog post is about my Mother's Day getaway to Rowena's Inn on the River…with Mom https://t.co/9DdnIADdav pic.twitter.com/0T8Exf9GFV — Bella Bucchiotti ❤️ (@BellaBucchiotti) April 27, 2016

What did you think of the movie? Do you want to visit the locations in the movie some day? Let us know in the comments below, and take our poll and let us know if you’d like to see a fifth movie.