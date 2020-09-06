Ethan Peters aka ‘Ethan Is Supreme’ Dies From Apparent Drug Overdose at 17

Ethan Peters, better known as “Ethan Is Supreme” on his YouTube and social media channels, died from an apparent drug overdose on September 5, as reported by his best friend Ava Louise on Twitter. Peters was 17.

Ava Louise tweeted that Peters’ cause of death stemmed from taking two Percocets, which is a highly addictive opioid pain medication, according to Drugs.com.

“Addiction is a disease,” Ava Louise tweeted. “I had to pull Ethan aside in recent weeks and have talks with him about usage. Everyone close to him was scared. I just wish I f***ing tried harder. I f***ing wish I had yelled at him more. I wish I didn’t enable a single pill he popped.”

Peters, who garnered over 519,000 followers on Instagram and 138,000 subscribers on YouTube, was also memorialized by Ava Louise on Instagram. She wrote, “He was the only person I spoke to for months. I was all alone and struggling and Ethan inspired me again. He was here with me for my birthday 2 weeks ago and I’m so thankful I got to spend it with him… We had our last FaceTime call last night and I am so so so sorry I cut it short.”

“I can’t breathe,” Ava Louise continued. “This is the worst pain I ever felt. I’ve lost friends but never a best friend. Ethan saw me through my lows and celebrated my highs with me. He was so much more than what you all saw online.”

Ava Louise asked his fans to respect Peters’ family and give them privacy during this sensitive time. “Ethan f***ng Peters, I’m gunna make sure your legacy lives on. You were meant for so much. The smartest teenager I knew,” she wrote. “I hope there’s an afterlife and you’re doing wild shit up there I really f***ing do.”

Peters’ Final Instagram Post Was About Being Bullied

One day before Peters died, he shared a throwback photo of himself next to a picture of what he looks like now. He captioned the post, “Would just like to thank everyone who bullied me. I do this like once every year to see how much I’ve changed and the only thing that hasn’t is the dark circles sksks.”

Through his popularity on social media, Peters’ “I WENT TO THE WORST REVIEWED MAKEUP ARTIST IN HOUSTON” video racked up 3 million views alone, he also started his own brand, Hellboy, which sold sunglasses, t-shirts, and chains.

Peters Said He Was ‘Basically’ Kicked Out of School For Being Gay

FULL STORY: why my school kicked me out for being gayThe full story on why I was kicked out of my school , again once u watch the video we also choose to leave before we were "kicked out" but again I want this video to be the kids who are having struggles finding who they are , finding their sexuality, there religion, or any thing else With having a large online presence I felt like this needed to be said and THANK YOU FOR LISTENING!! https://instagram.com/ethanisupreme snapchat trashqueenethan 2017-06-21T22:08:31Z

Originally from Texas, Peters started his YouTube channel in 2017. In his second-ever video, Peters opened up about being kicked out of school for being gay.

After Peters came out, he said received a ton of support from his friends and fellow students at school, and clarifies in the video that he wasn’t exactly kicked out – but it was heavily implied that the administration wanted him gone.

“They brought up the rule book about biblical morals and statements.. they pulled that up and showed me the rule I’d broken, and I was like ‘Okay, I’m gonna be expelled. Is this okay?’ So, basically they’re asking us to borderline leave and they’re about to implement a rule that we need to leave.”

“I want it to be known, I’m not bragging on myself, I don’t curse in school,” Peters added. “I don’t wear make-up in school. I don’t get in fights in school. I’m a good kid. I get good grades. My teachers liked me… That’s how I know this wasn’t a situation of he actually is doing bad stuff online, this is a situation of where ‘I’m targeting you.'”

Heartfelt Tributes & Hateful Messages Filled Social Media Following the News of His Death

Peters was a beloved member of the online make-up influencer community. Cole Carrigan shared the following tribute to Peters on Instagram:

You have inspired me with your makeup looks ever since I first started makeup. You were my first real friend in this messed-up industry when I was nothing and treated me equal. You were my first collab I ever did and I felt so cool that you wanted to do it with me. The beauty community lost an extremely talented soul today and may you rest easy. my prayers go out to his family and closest friends, please dont hesitate to reach out if anything is needed. Love you Ethan.

R.I.P. Ethan Peters, from the moment I found you on social media I looked up to your immense talent. It breaks my heart to know you’ve left us. Another star gone way too soon. I know you had so much ahead of you and you didn’t deserve this. Rest Well Ethan you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/q0j2zZVBft — karlos with a k (@WithKarlos) September 6, 2020

However, Peters also received a lot of hate online following news of his death. Users online tagged him in disturbing photos and expressed insensitive joy that Peters was dead, posts which Ava Louise was not happy to see.

She tweeted, “If anyone talks negatively about my friend and his actions over the past year he was battling addiction. If anyone has anything negative to say about addiction I will come for you with a vengeance. Speak positively of Ethan. He was an artist & inspiration. So talented.”

Ethan was well liked and well respected in the beauty industry. About a year ago he turned to drugs due to the pressure of being famous online at such a young age. He became problematic recently due to drug induced mania. He’s a good fucking person. He didn’t deserve to die. — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 6, 2020

