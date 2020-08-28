Twitter Notices Ivanka Trump Not Wearing Wedding Ring During RNC Speech

As Ivanka Trump delivered her speech during the Republican National Convention, viewers noticed that she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring on her left hand. But in reality, she sometimes doesn’t wear her wedding or engagement rings, and it’s actually not that unusual.

She Sometimes Doesn’t Wear Her Rings, Including During Her RNC Speech

Ivanka Trump delivered a primetime speech on the White House lawn on the last night of the convention. She spoke immediately before President Donald Trump and introduced him and First Lady Melania Trump to the crowd. Ivanka Trump had the prime speaking spot in the Republican National Convention this year, and probably the best speaking spot of all the Trump children.

But one thing that viewers couldn’t stop talking about was how they noticed she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring.

Anyone else notice Ivanka didn’t have a ring on? — Marc Boerigter (@mboerigter) August 28, 2020

Others noticed she wasn’t wearing any expensive jewelry, but kept everything more subtle tonight during her speech.

@PalmerReport It's interesting to see that Ivanka is not wearing any of her expensive jewelry – no wedding ring, engagement ring, etc. — The Wright Write (@TheWrightWrite) August 28, 2020

She was wearing a ring on her right hand during her speech.

This is what her engagement ring looks like.

Express reported in January that it’s actually not unusual for Ivanka Trump not to wear her wedding ring. Tobias Kormind, managing director of 77Diamonds.com, told Express that Trump often doesn’t wear her ring. He said: “Ivanka Trump’s engagement ring, which she received when she became engaged to Jared Kushner, has been conspicuous in its absence even for formal occasions all these years.”

She stopped wearing her ring around the time she picked up a greater political role around the time her father became President, Express reported.

In a recent Instagram post, she wasn’t seen wearing her ring either.

But she was seen wearing her ring when she and Kushner attended Robert Trump’s funeral on August 21, as you can see in the photo below.

And she was also photographed wearing her engagement ring on August 11.

Back in 2009, Business Insider reported that she was having trouble remembering to wear her ring shortly after she got married.

In fact, her not wearing a ring is so common there was a Quora discussion about it in 2019.

She & Jared Kushner Have Three Children

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were married in 2009 and they have three children. On July 4, she shared a photo of her, Kushner, and their three children.

Trump and Kushner have three children: Arabella Rose, Joseph Frederick, and Theodore James.