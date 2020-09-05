Photos of Rihanna’s Bruised Face Are From Scooter Accident, Not Chris Brown Assault

Photos of Rihanna surfaced online over the weekend in which the singer’s face appeared to be badly bruised. While numerous fans online believed they were old photos from the February 2009 assault incident with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, TMZ has confirmed that these are pictures of the 32-year-old pop star taken on September 5, 2020.

On Friday night, Rihanna was in her Escalade picking up take-out from Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica when she was photographed with a badly bruised forehead. When the “Umbrella” singer removed her sunglasses to greet the staffers bringing out her food and drinks curbside, she revealed herself to also have a black eye and major swelling in her face.

However, Rihanna’s fans can rest easy knowing that her bruises were from an assault. A rep for the Fenty designer told TMZ that she had taken a nasty spill on an electric scooter a few days prior. The scooter flipped over while she was riding it which left her with a shiner on her forehead and face.

Speculation Over Rihanna’s Black Eye Ran High After An Interview Resurfaced Online During Which She Professed Her Undying Love for Chris Brown

Why Rihanna Says Chris Brown Is the Love of Her Life | Oprah's Next Chapter | Oprah Winfrey Network

Three days before photos of Rihanna’s bruised face went viral online, an interview the singer had with Oprah Winfrey in 2012 was republished on Oprah’s Supersoul Conversations podcast.

“We’ve been working on our friendship again,” Rihanna said. “Now we’re very, very close friends. We’ve built up a trust again… We love each other and we probably always will. And that’s not something we’re ever going to change. That’s not something you can shut off, if you’ve ever been in love.”

“I think he was the love of my life,” she continued. “He was the first love. And I see that he loved me the same way… it’s not even about us being together. I truly love him. So the main thing for me is that he is at peace. I’m not at peace if he’s a little unhappy, or he’s still lonely.”

Chris Brown Details Rihanna Assault: She Tried To Kick Me, I Bit Her Arm

Rihanna speaking so candidly about Brown brought back tough memories for her fans as it’s proved hard to forget what her bloody and bruised face looked like after the incident. Brown was charged with felony assault in March 2009. After pleading guilty, Brown was sentenced to serve five years probation and 1,400 hours of community service.

“We have maintained a very close friendship ever since the restraining order’s been dropped, we’ve just worked on it, little by little,” Rihanna told Winfrey through tears in 2012. “I was hurt the most. Nobody felt what I felt. It happened to me in front of the world. It was embarrassing, it was humiliating, it was hurtful. It’s not easy. I lost my best friend. Everything I knew switched. Switched in a night.”

Simon Cowell Recently Broke His Back During an Accident on His Electic Bike

Electric modes of transportation appear to be taking down celebrities one at a time. In early August, Simon Cowell underwent an operation that involved a number of procedures after falling off his electric trail bike.

And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met.

Stay safe everyone

Simon. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

A spokeswoman for the America’s Got Talent judge told the Associated Press that Cowell had “broken his back in a number of places” but that he was “doing fine” while recovering from the accident.

