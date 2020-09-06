Is UPS Delivery Open on Labor Day 2020? Are Services Running?

Happy Labor Day weekend! Labor Day is a federal holiday to celebrate workers, typically held on the first Monday of September. In honor of the holiday, most workers have the day off. So if you are waiting for a package, you might have to wait just a bit longer. According to UPS’ 2020 U.S. UPS Holiday Operations Schedule, UPS is not delivering on Labor Day, Monday, July 7, 2020 in observance of Labor Day. However, if your package was ordered through the UPS Service UPS Express Critical, your package can still be delivered.

UPS Packages Are Still Being Delivered Through UPS Express Critical, But Most Delivery Services Are Unavailable

UPS operated under its regular schedule throughout Labor Day weekend. But on Monday, September 7, 2020, or Labor Day, most services are closed in observance of the holiday to celebrate workers. According to the UPS website, on Labor Day, there will be no UPS pickup or delivery services. UPS Freight is closed, which means delivery is not available unless it is scheduled in advance. You can schedule an advanced delivery with your local UPS Service Center or by calling the Urgent Services Department at 1-800-644-0900.

Most UPS stores are also closed. If you’re wondering, “Is UPS open near me?” check the UPS store locator and look up your local store to find their specific hours of operation.

UPS Critical Express also offers service 24/7/365. To learn more about this service, call 1-800-714-8779. UPS Express Critical fills urgent transportation needs globally in both lightweight and heavyweight shipping, according to its website.

“As a global leader in time-sensitive shipments, we can provide you with access to virtually any kind of aircraft or vehicle around the world,” the website says. “With a full suite of global, urgent transportation services, we have the ability to optimize solutions for nearly every shipment. Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.”

Their services include air transport through the next flight out of service, non-stop door-to-door ground transportation, air charter management services and more.

UPS Delivery Services Are Being Modified to Prevent the Spread of the Coronavirus

Along with other business around the world, UPS is making some changes to its daily operations to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Their services were not suspended due to the coronavirus except in countries where this was mandated by governments.

“UPS is maintaining delivery services except where limited by government restrictions. We are working in partnership with governments around the world to obtain exceptions that allow our operations to continue wherever possible, even in restricted areas. UPS delivery operations have been designated critical infrastructure by governments and we continue to pick up and deliver, even in restricted areas,” the UPS website said.

UPS is monitoring its air and ground networks to make any changes as necessary, complying with the regulations of governments where they are operating and implementing guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO), its website says. You can also track your deliveries worldwide online here. In some areas, you can sign up for the free service, UPS My Choice, which lets you give more specific delivery instructions, like where to leave a package, where to direct deliveries and to sign up for delivery notifications.

