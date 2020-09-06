Is FedEx Delivery Open on Labor Day 2020? Are Services Running?

Happy Labor Day weekend! Labor Day is a holiday to recognize workers, so most employees have the day off. That includes FedEx employees, so if you’re waiting for a delivery, you might have to wait until Tuesday to receive your package. According to the FedEx 2020 Holiday Service Schedule, FedEx is not delivering Labor Day Monday, September 7, 2020. Some FedEx offices will be open with modified hours.

FedEx Will Not Deliver on Labor Day 2020 Except With FedEx Custom Critical Services

Meet Billy Higeons, a FedEx Express driver out of Broken Arrow, OK. While on the job, Billy stopped to aid and comfort a severely injured accident victim. Watch his heroic story here https://t.co/5ucHgpe6fF. — FedEx (@FedEx) September 4, 2020

On Labor Day, Monday, September 7, 2020, FedEx’s usual delivery services are closed and its offices are operating on modified hours, according to its Holiday Service Schedule. Labor Day is typically held on the first Monday of September, and it was designed to recognize workers. It is a federal holiday, so most offices are closed.

However, there is an option where you may receive your package on Labor Day. FedEx Custom Critical offers special services including expedited delivery, temperature-controlled containers and increased security for your shipment. FedEx Custom Critical specializes in same-day delivery and expedited services, according to its website.

“From expedited ground services to temperature control and increased security, FedEx Custom Critical delivers. We specialize in same-day and overnight delivery of expedited freight. Our Freight Solutions team connects your unique needs to the right carrier and transportation options,” the website says.

The FedEx services that are closed on Labor Day are FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery, FedEx SmartPost, FedEx Freight and FedEx Trade Networks, according to the holiday schedule. FedEx Custom Critical remains open, and FedEx Offices are operating with modified hours. If you’re wondering, “Is FedEx open near me?” Check out the list of FedEx locations here and find out what hours your local FedEx store is open.

FedEx Is Operating With Modifications to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19

Sunday delivery! 📦 We were proud to kick-off @playofffinale earlier this week by delivering the 🏆 to the East Lake community, via FedEx Home Delivery, which offers Saturday and Sunday delivery to many residential locations. Check-out https://t.co/uAM8xFtC1M to learn more. pic.twitter.com/G1Ygfe3Fua — FedEx (@FedEx) September 4, 2020

Along with other businesses around the globe, FedEx is modifying its services to help keep its customers and employees safe, and to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Among those changes are suspending their money-back guarantees and suspending signature requirements.

“The COVID-19 (i.e., coronavirus) outbreak has disrupted supply chains around the world. FedEx continues to operate in impacted areas as local conditions and restrictions allow,” FedEx said on its website.

FedEx is also requiring its employees to wear face coverings, and asking their customers to wear masks in their stores. They are also offering special shopping hours at many locations for people who are over 60 or who have special physical or health needs.

“In times of need, our FedEx Cares team supports nonprofits with mission-critical demands,” the FedEx website said. “Since the pandemic began, we have provided delivery of personal protective equipment and critical supplies to organizations around the world.”

