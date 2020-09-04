‘Cheer’ Star La’Darius Marshall Is ‘Safe’ After Posting Alarming Message

Netflix‘s Cheer star La’Darius Marshall is getting help after posting an incredibly alarming Instagram post on September 3. The Navarro College alum shared a lengthy message with his 546,000 followers in which he described giving up on life and being a “broken kid who has lost his fight.”

Marshall, 22, wrote, “Ladarius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away. I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here.”

“I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it, Marshall continued. “What’s left of me is nothing, I’m empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life. Painting a picture to seem happy isn’t the way to go for me anymore.”

Referring to his starring role on Netflix’s hit docuseries, “I am not what my media shows,” Marshall said. “I’m a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war. Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories. I love each and every single one of you guys. I hope that God shows you the way.”

“Hurt people hurt people, and I’m tired of hurting people,” Marshall ended his note. “It’s ok I’ll be smiling wherever I’m going. I have Given up this time.”

La'Darius Marshall Felt "Finally Seen" Watching Netflix's "Cheer"La’Darius Marshall, one of the stars in the Netflix megahit, "Cheer," shares his reaction to seeing his brother tear up in the docuseries while watching him compete. 2020-01-29T22:16:25Z

Marshall opens about his abusive past on the penultimate episode of Cheer. His mother, Sheketra, struggled with addiction, and he and his three brothers were put in the custody of a neighborhood caregiver, Miss Edeora. While living with Miss Edeora, he was sexually abused by an older boy at the home.

Through tears, Marshall says, “I feel like [my brothers] knew… and they turned a blind eye to it. I just felt like if my own family does not have my back, then I don’t have nothing… The abuse I endured… was just so much.”

Debbie Bonner Is Making Sure Marshall Gets the Help He Needs

Marshall’s post was incredibly alarming, but thankfully, eight hours after he posted that message on Instagram, Debbie Bonner, who was featured on Cheer, posted a note and photo on his official page to let his followers and friends know that he’s okay.

Bonner, with whom Marshall lived while cheering at Navarro College wrote, “Ladarius Marshall is safe are home here in Texas with me @dlbonn Thank you all for carrying for our Boy, he will receive the help he needs I’ll make sure of it. We will take good care of him.”

In an interview with The Cut in April, Marshall said he may never have told his story if wasn’t for Cheer cameras. “You have to battle yourself and battle your inner demons… because they tell you it is socially unacceptable to talk about it and you’re being a wuss if you do,” Marshall said. “And I just don’t see how that culture is even close to being healthy. That’s like me going through my entire life and not telling my story.”

Before the Comments Section Was Turned Off, Numerous Fellow ‘Cheer’ Stars Shared Their Love & Support to Marshall



The comments section was turned off for Bonner’s post on Marshall’s Instagram page and was later shut off for his original message posted. Before the comments were removed, fellow Cheer stars Gabi Butler and Jerry Harris posted messages for Marshall, as reported by E! News.

Harris’s comment read:

You mean so much to me and others and have made a huge impact on so many people! I want you to know you have so many people that love you so much for YOU! You have made a huge impact on America and they love you so much just like everyone who’s close to you!” Jerry urged, “NEVER lose sight of that. It’s definitely something that keeps me going when times get tough and trust me THEY DO!! But I know I have family, close friends, and die hard loving fans that support me and build me up and you do as well!

Butler wrote:

I just want to tell you how much of an impact YOU have made on my life. You made me strong when I was weak. You lifted me when I was down. You have made me a better me. I need you to know that you are my EVERYTHING. I can not stress enough how important you are to not only me, but so many other people. I love you with all my heart, body and soul and I would literally take a bullet for you. Please, please, please just know that you are very loved and cared about.

