WATCH: Chris Brown’s Daughter Dancing to ‘Gimme That’ Goes Viral

Chris Brown proved that talent runs in the family by posting a video of his 5-year-old daughter, Royalty, dancing to his song, “Gimme That,” on Instagram. While her father is famous for his skills, Royalty is giving her daddy a run for his money on the dance floor.

Hopping off of her pink scooter in the middle of the street, Royalty confidently makes her way across toward Brown, who’s recording the whole performance. During the video, you can hear Brown, 30, start laughing and say, “yo!” as she tears it up in her flip flops.

Royalty, whose mother is Nia Guzman, has clearly been studying her father’s music videos.

Even Justin Bieber was impressed, and seemed to speak for everyone when he commented, “STOP IT,” which was liked over 5,000 times. This all too brief video of Royalty dancing has already racked up over 3.5 million views in the past 24 hours.

The song she’s dancing to, “Gimme That,” was released in 2006, when Brown was just 16. The track was included in his debut self-titled album, and the remixed version of “Gimme That” featuring Lil Wayne, the music video has over 153 million views on YouTube.

Brown, who’s reportedly expecting a second child with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris, likes to continuously show off Royalty’s talent. The singer takes his daughter, who just started kindergarten this year, to red carpet events, brought her on stage during a concert, and calls her his “angel” on Instagram.

This Isn’t the First Time Royalty Has Shown Off Her Dance Skills

Back in August, the “No Guidance” singer first revealed that his 5-year-old has killer moves. On Royalty’s Instagram page, he posted the video keeping up with professional dancer Deja Carter with the caption, “The sass, the confidence, the determination, the TALENT. Royalty Brown is coming for her daddy. She’s got it completely!”

Brown also posted Royalty’s first day of school. The proud father wrote, “My baby’s first day of school! Where has the time gone? I’m SO PROUD OF YOU BOOBOO!”

Royalty returns the love back to her daddy. For his 30th birthday, a video posted her Instagram page shared a sweet message to Brown. Royalty said, “Happy Birthday, Daddy! I love you. I’m your only queen. You’re old.”

Royalty’s mother has given her a younger sibling. Guzman has a three-month old baby sister named Sinatra L.A., who regularly hangs out with Royalty. The father of her second child has been made public. Guzman posts pictures Royalty playing with her little sister, dressing up in matching outfits, and riding in bikes together.

Despite Guzman’s rocky relationship with Brown, their dispute over money and child support in 2015 was regular topic in headlines, it seems the two exes have mended their relationship over the years. When a report came out in July 2019 that Brown wasn’t paying child support anymore, Guzman quickly had Brown’s back. She told Page Six, “Not true! All is great on our end! Please stop with the Chris Brown bashing.”

