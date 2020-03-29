Rihanna Checks on Nets’ Kevin Durant After Positive Coronavirus Test

On March 17, 2020, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” said Durant, who described himself as feeling fine. “We’re going to get through this.”

It was announced four players from the Nets, including Durant tested positive and the Nets, would later release a statement sharing that they notified anyone that the players came in contact with.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the team said, adding that it was notifying anyone known to have had contact with the players, including N.B.A. opponents.

On Saturday night, Durant jumped into DJ Spade’s Instagram Live session and started having a conversation with Drake and Rihanna. RiRi [Rihanna] would then ask the two-time finals MVP about his health since he tested positive earlier this month.

“Is KD allowed in here?” she asked. “Should I wear a mask to live?” She then wrote, “But foreal get well soon, KD.”

She would then change the subject, “Back with my mask! @easymoneysniper wya?”

KD finally responded, teasing Rihanna by saying, “Yo Robyn didn’t u just come from Europe?”

Kevin Durant is Doing Great According to Former Teammate

Last week, Durant’s former teammate with the Golden State Warriors Quinn Cook was on NBC Sports Washington’s “Wizards Talk” podcast. The now Los Angeles Lakers’ guard revealed that Durant was “doing great” after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

He’s good. He’s good,” said Cook. “His spirits are good. K is in great spirits, still being K, man. Low, mellow, chill, moving at his own pace.”

“He’s just encouraging social distancing, staying inside and don’t expose others,” Cook added about Durant. “For him to step up to the plate and use his platform to spread awareness, it’s brave. That’s the kind of guy he is. He’s fine. He’s doing great.”

Cook and Durant spent three seasons in Golden State as teammates and won back to back titles against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers were the last team the Nets played before the NBA went on its hiatus, so they had to be tested for the Coronavirus, and it was reported that two players had indeed tested positive. The names of the players were not disclosed, but Anthony Davis recently shared tested negative for the Coronavirus, according to the LA Times.

The Lakers All-Star also stated that they want to pick where the left off before the NBA suspend the season.

“Obviously it’s a tragedy and devastating,” Davis said to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times. “There’s a sadness of what’s going on with our players around the league, our players families and everyone around the world. When a lot of people are going through it and able to share their stories and share the severity of the situation it helps everyone out. It opens people’s eyes … a lot of people aren’t too informed about it.

“I knew right away we would probably get tested,” Davis continued. “It’s kind of tricky because some guys, you feel fine and you could have it, asymptomatic. And some guys you have all the symptoms. I felt fine and I felt great. I still do. [At the time] I was like that doesn’t mean I don’t have it. We all showed up and took the test. It was fine.”

