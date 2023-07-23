‘American Idol’ Star & Wife Clap Back at Critics Amid Assault Allegations

Nearly three months after filing for divorce, country star Jimmie Allen and his wife, Alexis Gale, have found at least one thing they agree on: they’re sick of people questioning their relationship and spreading rumors as they try to pick up the pieces of their lives following two bombshell lawsuits filed against the star. On July 19, 2023, Gale and Allen, who competed on “American Idol” during season 10 and recently returned as a performer and mentor to contestants, both issued social media statements clapping back at critics.

The couple filed for divorce on April 28, 2023, according to Entertainment Tonight, after announcing via social media that they were separating and also expecting a third child together. Less than two weeks later, on May 11, Variety revealed that Allen had just been sued by his day-to-day manager for assault and sexual abuse. Allen denied the allegations, per E! News, but did admit to having an extramarital affair with the woman, who goes by “Jane Doe” in her lawsuit, and he issued a public apology to Gale.

When a second woman filed a separate lawsuit with similarly shocking allegations on June 9, Allen’s record label BBR Music Group dropped him from its roster, according to Variety. He was also pulled from the CMA Fest lineup and dropped by his public relations agency, booking agency and new management company.

Now, Allen, 38, is actively working to not only salvage his career and reputation, with countersuits filed against both women, but to also save his marriage. Here’s what you need to know:

Jimmie Allen & Alexis Gale Issue Social Media Statements Minutes Apart

On July 13, Allen countersued both women who have accused him of sexual assault and abuse, according to Billboard, denying their allegations while also claiming that one of them defamed him and that the other took his cellphone, which was used to record their sexual encounter, illegally.

The same day, he told People magazine that he and Gale were trying to work things out.

“The divorce case is still pending, as my wife and I are working to resolve things together as a family,” he said.

Days later, on July 19, both Allen and Gale issued separate statements — both with white lettering on a black background — in their Instagram Stories and minutes apart from each other. Though it’s not clear what posts they’re referring to, both clapped back back at anonymous people they said were questioning their relationship online.

“The same people that talk wild about you hiding behind fake names on Reddit, are the same ones that say how much they love you when they see you,” Allen wrote. “Y’all forget there’s an app for everything. I see you … Please continue your right of freedoms of speech. I’m happy for you 😂😂😂😂😂 Reddit users are cowards … I said what I said … God Bless”

Meanwhile, Gale also wrote in her Stories, “I will never understand the audacity of individuals thinking they know someone’s character, personal life or wellbeing based on social media posts or articles. news flash: it’s a set up”

She continued, “we post what we want you to see because you all twist what is posted to your own version anyways.. never come for my character as a mother or woman unless you personally know me & even if you do, look at yourself first … especially if you’re gonna hide behind hidden identities. patience & resilience is my only way through”

Alexis Gale ‘Likes’ New Music From Jimmie Allen As He Fights Lawsuits & Hires Music Director

Allen, who had just wrapped up touring with fellow “American Idol” alum Carrie Underwood when he and Gale announced their separation, told People that he didn’t respond to the lawsuits against him until now because he “wanted to fix my family first.” He and Gale have two children together, Zara James, 21 months, and three-year-old Naomi Bettie. Allen also has an eight-year-old son, Aadyn, from a previous relationship.

“What I meant by ‘fixing my family first,’ was making sure their mental health and stability are OK in light of these hurtful, false allegations,” he said. “I took some time off to be with my wife, kids and friends, to ensure everyone was OK.”

According to People, Alexis liked a since-deleted Instagram photo of Allen playing in a pool with their daughters in June. And on July 13, she liked his Instagram video of himself recording a new song about wanting to mend a relationship.

In the song, which sounds more R&B than country, he sings lines like “I’ll be better, I promise” and “Life without you has me shakin’ in my boots.” It’s one of many new songs he’s posted snippets of on social media independently since losing his record label and making Donald “Scooby” Walker his new music director.

In a July 15 Instagram post announcing his hiring, Walker wrote, “Super appreciative to bro for the call and trusting me to choose and lead this Amazing group of musicians!! He got me runnin already!!😂😂😂😂💪🏾💪🏾! Went from a studio session to bro giving me the keys to the car! We have a lot coming and I can’t wait for you guys to hear what we’ve been working on!”

On July 21, Allen quickly sold out two September shows at Bottle & Cork, a beachside music venue in Delaware, where he’s from and has been spending a lot of time this summer. Over the 4th of July weekend, the Delaware News Journal reported that Allen, Gale and their daughters were hanging out in the town of Longneck, where the singer made a surprise appearance onstage at Paradise Grill on July 3.