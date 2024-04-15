‘American Idol’ Live Results: Top 20 of Season 22

The beginning of massive cuts to season 22’s Top 24 on “American Idol” has kicked off with a three-hour episode on April 14, 2024. Live results will be continually updated below.

With nearly 30 million votes counted after the previous week’s performances in Hawaii, the two dozen hopefuls will be cut by four, with each singer who makes the Top 20 performing again. According to ABC, tonight’s voting will open around 11 p.m. Eastern time and close at 9 a.m. Eastern time on April 15.

During the live show on April 15, host Ryan Seacrest will reveal which 10 contestants have been voted through to the next round, and then judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will choose the remaining four who will make up the Top 14.

Spoiler Alert: The remainder of this article reveals the live results of the Top 20 vote and will be updated throughout the night.

‘American Idol’ Live Results: First Hour

After introducing the judges, Seacrest announced the first person to advance to the Top 20 was Jack Blocker, who squeaked through the audition process thanks to the “Idol” crew convincing Richie to change his vote and let him through. Blocker took to the stage with his guitar to play “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim” by Jim Croce.

JUDGE FEEDBACK: Richie apologized again for not immediately voting him through at his audition and said Blocker has proved him wrong. Perry told him that she respects that he has stayed authentic and true to himself, like “true artists do,” and Bryan said his look and feel are “dialed in.”

Next, Seacrest announced that Alabama country artist Mia Matthews had also made it into the Top 20. Because she performs in a trio with her mom and sister, Matthews said she’s needed her time on “Idol” to figure out who she wants to be as a solo artist. She performed “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” by Lainey Wilson on the guitar.

Keep checking back for live updates throughout the night!