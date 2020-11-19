Austen Kroll Puts Patricia Altschul on Blast

There may be a new feud brewing in Charleston. Southern Charmers Austen Kroll and Patricia Altschul are not the best of friends as of now. The two have underlying tension during the newest season of Southern Charm, but they have recently made their issues more public.

Bravo posted a video of Kroll’s on-again-off-again girlfriend Madison LeCroy confronting Shep Rose on November 5. A fan commented, “Cannot stand Madison. Used Austen to get in the show…period!!!” Altschul – who has always been a fan of LeCroy – responded to the comment saying, “not true… I tried for years to get her on. She was at many #southerncharm events invited by me.”

Kroll – who also introduced LeCroy to viewers as his girlfriend in season 6 – commented back to Altschul, writing, “and ultimately on the show because of whom?” Altschul replied to Kroll, “because I convinced her.” Kroll had a strong opinion about that comment, replying, “I’m legitimately laughing out loud thinking about this conversation.

‘Come on the show and wash my hair, I swear it’ll be different than Thomas, and Landon and Cooper and Kathryn and Ashley!’”

During the latest episode of Southern Charm, Kroll went Instagram Live with costar Craig Conover to react to the show. Conover read a fan comment that said, “Is Whitney [Altschul’s son] mad at you since you started fighting with his mom?” Kroll then spilled the, “inside scoop.”

“Whitney called me today, he called me when I was in Kansas City, and we talked for awhile,” Kroll said on the Instagram Live. “I don’t wanna betray anyone’s confidence in phone calls and so on and so forth, but I was like, ‘Whitney look, your mom is playing ball right now, and I’m gonna defend myself and that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m sick and tired of taking punches and thats that,’ and he was like, ‘I know I know, but,’ and I was like, ‘okay alright,’ and I’m not gonna dive into detail until the reunion which is coming up.”

Patricia Altschul Thinks Madison LeCroy Can Do Better

The Southern Charm matriarch has always had a fond opinion of LeCroy, as she often styles Altschul’s hair. When Southern Charm newcomer John Pringle walked into their social circle, Altschul immediately saw a match made in heaven. Pringle is a seventh-generation Charleston native, making him an automatic favorite.

When she found out Pringle was single and ready to mingle, she suggested he meet LeCroy. Altschul first introduced Pringle and LeCroy to one another at one of Shep Rose’s parties. Since both Pringle and LeCroy are parents, she thought they’d be a good match. After briefly meeting Pringle, Altschul invited him over for a cocktail with her son Whitney.

While they were chatting, the topic of LeCroy came up. Pringle admitted that she was wonderful, but she’s dating Kroll. “She is very career driven, she’s ambitious and he is so… lackadaisical,” Altschul said about LeCroy and Kroll during an episode. “He’s in three stores in Charleston. This is not Budweiser. Madison deserves Budweiser.” Altschul has always thought LeCroy could do better than Kroll.”

Kroll Reacted to Altschul’s Comments

After watching the Southern Charm episode, Kroll spoke out about the socialite’s actions. “I was definitely disappointed to see that, but not entirely floored, right?” Kroll told ET.

The 33-year-old Kings Calling Brewing Co. founder added, “You know, Patricia, as a rich person does, gets a blowout from Madison two, three times a week – like, I don’t think that woman has washed her own hair in her entire life, you know? So, Madison washes her hair and they talk and gossip and do the whole thing, and [Patricia’s butler, Michael] makes them a nice, little drink and, as most girlfriends do, they tell them the negative.”

Kroll continued saying overall he was surprised by the conversation. “So, [Patricia] was like, ‘Oh, honey. I have a man for you. He’s a 45-year-old divorcee…’ and all these things and it’s, like, she knows how close that [her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith] and I are, and I just thought that made her and I … friendly, more than friendly,” Kroll told ET. “God, I’ve eaten dinner at her home many, many, times, so I was surprised.”

Kroll even claimed Altschul was, “through the roof” when the two started dating, but that feeling may have changed over the years. “I’m like, do you want her to be on her fourth marriage, too?” Kroll asked rhetorically, referring to Altschul’s marriages. He also confessed that the tension escalates throughout the season, and he’s not looking forward to watching a conversation between he and Altschul, he told ET.

“Everyone loves her so much and no one really dares to kind of cross that, you know?” he told ET. “Like, what are you doing? Are you committing suicide? What are you doing?” Kroll continued saying, “I don’t want to oversell it, like I’m coming for her. That’s not what happened at all.”

