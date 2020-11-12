Craig Conover Weighs In on Austen Kroll’s Relationship

Southern Charm star Craig Conover has opened up about how he really feels about costars Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy’s relationship. The two Southern Charm stars began dating during season 6 of the show, but things quickly became more complicated. After LeCroy was accused of sending flirty messages to another man, she walked in on Kroll with two other women.

Since then, the two have been dating on-and-off until they opened the season 7 premiere back together and going strong. A few episodes into the season and the couple are already taking Charleston by storm.

Kroll has struggled with his best friends Craig Conover and Shep Rose disapproving the relationship. Rose himself hasn’t liked the relationship since the beginning, and it escalated late last season. After LeCroy started a rumor that Rose gave costar Danni Baird an STI, he got revenge by bringing the two women whom LeCroy walked in on Kroll hooking up with earlier that year to a party. During the latest season premiere, Rose hosted a party and invited a man whom LeCroy who had also hooked up with, but Rose denied knowing the two had previous altercations.

Craig Conover Hinted That Their Relationship Is a Major Plot

Craig Conover – who lived with Kroll during the beginning of the season – confessed to Us Weekly that Kroll and LeCroy’s relationship is getting a little much for him and the rest of the Southern Charm cast. “We all want to not be a part of it anymore, like, you can only lead a horse to water so much, but you can’t force them to drink and that’s just what it got to,” Conover told Us Weekly.

The 31-year-old Sewing Down South founder added that the Southern Charm cast got, “sucked back into” Kroll and LeCroy’s relationship drama during season 7. “It’s just not good for anyone,” Conover told Us Weekly. “I think it affects his career, his business, his happiness, everything.”

Conover also related their relationship to his former relationship with cast member Naomie Olindo. “When you have a trauma bond with someone, it takes up, you know, three-quarters of your brain and your thoughts and your emotions,” Conover told Us Weekly. “It’s happened to me before. It happened after I got out of my relationship with Naomie [Olindo] … I had to look at myself and be like, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ And you get out and you don’t make someone a priority that makes you a choice.”

While Conover may not love the relationship, he told Us Weekly that he doesn’t, “blame” LeCroy for the messy love life. “I love Madison,” he said. “Austen has all the information he needs to make an adult decision and he chooses to stay with her. So you’ll see why though in this season that it’s still an issue.”

Conover Also Weighed in on Shep Rose’s New Girlfriend

Kroll isn’t the only one showing their love life onscreen this season of Southern Charm. Shep Rose has also settled down and has been dating 26-year-old Taylor Ann Green since earlier this year. Green made her Southern Charm debut on the season premiere and will continue to be on the season.

Unlike Conover’s opinion of Kroll and LeCroy, he fully supports Rose and Green. “I love Taylor,” Conover told Us Weekly. “Shep is such a better version of himself with her. You know, towards the end of last year I had stopped talking to Shep. We just weren’t on the same page. I was moving forward with my business and there wasn’t anything there for me. It was toxic. And he wasn’t in a great place and he started dating Taylor.”

Conover added, “He rekindled our relationship and we’ve been phenomenal, and you’ll see in the season it’s really fun. I hope that it works out. She’s awesome. And somehow, she likes Shep and she loves Shep, and I think he loves her too. So, yeah, we’re all in the audience for that one.”

