‘Big Brother’: The New Head of Household Is…

Following the first Big Brother triple eviction in the show’s history, the houseguests probably thought they would get a night off. They thought wrong. After the live feeds eventually came back on in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, October 2, a new Head of Household had been crowned. Read on to find out who it is and who he or she intends to nominate for eviction this week, but BE WARNED OF SPOILERS AHEAD. Don’t keep reading if you don’t want to be spoiled.

Also, it's not too late to sign up for the season 22 live feeds. Now that the Committee finally has to start turning on itself, things might actually get interesting down the home stretch.

The New Head of Household Is…

When the feeds returned at just after 1 a.m. ET, Cody Calafiore was revealed to be the new Head of Household, so that’s his third win this season. There weren’t a lot of details about the HOH competition, but Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott were talking about how exhausting it was — Christmas commented that it felt like an endurance comp even though it wasn’t.

Incidentally, both Memphis and Tyler Crispen got HOH baskets because they had turns as Head of Household during the speeded up live show. Also, Enzo Palumbo made Nicole Franzel the only have-not this week. She immediately freaked out about the idea of sleeping in the have-not room by herself. Later in the night, Christmas bunks in the have-not room with Nicole so she isn’t scared.

Anyway, this doesn’t really encourage the house getting shaken up at all this week. Cody and his alliance have ruled the game with an iron fist all season and that isn’t going to change with him winning another Head of Household title.

Cody’s Likely Nominees

In what is no surprise, Cody intends to nominate Tyler and Christmas for eviction. They are absolutely the last thing standing between Cody, Memphis, Enzo, and Nicole getting to the final four. Christmas is Cody’s target, but even if she wins the Power of Veto, it’s hard to see the house keeping Tyler. Mayyyyybe if Christmas can convince Nicole that her only hope of final three is to vote out whoever replaces Christmas on the block.

The only wildcard is that Memphis and Christmas have been getting kind of close in recent weeks. So there is an outside chance that if Memphis wins the Power of Veto, he could use it on Christmas, and then they would have the votes to evict either Enzo or Nicole (whichever one Cody puts up in Christmas’ place).

But realistically, Christmas is probably going home this week, so if Tyler doesn’t want to follow right along behind her, he’s going to have to win the next Head of Household. Of course, a lot can happen between now and next Thursday.

Don’t forget — no Big Brother on Sunday anymore. It now airs on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

