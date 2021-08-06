‘Big Brother 23’ Week 5 Nominations Prediction

In the first “Big Brother” endurance competition of the summer, Derek X. managed to hold on the longest and became this week’s Head of Household.

It seems like it’s finally time for The Royal Flush to crumble. The only houseguests left outside of the alliance are Azah, Derek F., Britini, and Hannah. Derek X. wouldn’t nominate Hannah as they’re very close and he doesn’t see the Jokers as much of a threat to his game.

Although Britini has mentioned that she would target Derek X. if she won HOH, it seems likely that Derek X. will take a swing at The Royal Flush this week.

Potential Nominees

Out of The Royal Flush, Derek X. is closest to Kyland and Tiffany. He is definitely going to work with them to figure out who his target should be. Tiffany and Hannah would like to see Sarah Beth go home after she made it clear that Hannah is her number one target. However, Kyland and Sarah Beth are very close, and The Cookout might not want to take her out quite yet.

It’s likely that The Cookout will want to go after the showmance this week, and Christian has proven to be a bigger physical threat than Alyssa. There’s been talk of backdooring Christian so he doesn’t have a chance to compete and take himself off the block.

Of course, even if Christian isn’t nominated, he could still be selected to play for the veto and win. So The Royal Flush will have to keep Christian calm this week so he doesn’t feel like he needs to play the veto to win.

If Derek X. goes through with his plan to backdoor Christian, he has the choice to put up two former Jokers or one former Joker and another pawn, most likely Sarah Beth.

Nomination Predictions

So far, it seems like Derek X. is planning to nominate Britini and Sarah Beth with his true target being Christian. He has a good excuse to nominate Britini as she’s thrown out his name as her intended target.

Nominating Sarah Beth, a member of The Royal Flush, could be a little trickier. If Derek X. manages to successfully backdoor Christian, it’s going to create a lot of tension in the house.

Is Christian the Best Target for Derek X.?

Derek X. feels very close to Tiffany and Kyland, but he has no idea that they’re part of another six-person alliance. Taking down Christian leaves Derek X. vulnerable as the only other significant physical threat in the house.

Next week, Derek X. won’t be able to compete in the HOH competition. If he takes down Christian this week, Alyssa will be gunning for him next week. The former Jokers will probably be eyeing him as a target as well. The Cookout is very well positioned to have Derek X. do their dirty work this week and break up the showmance.

Hannah and Derek X. are very close, but she’s ultimately going to go along with The Cookout. She and Tiffany have even discussed a final two deal. It seems like Derek X. could go from HOH to house target.

Tune in for a new episode of “Big Brother” on Sunday, August 8 at 8 PM EST.

