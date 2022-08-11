Big Brother 24: Nicole Layog Is Concerned About Daniel Durston

Season 24 houseguests Nicole Layog and Daniel Durston formed an immediate bond in the “Big Brother” house. In the first week, the pair formed an alliance called “The Rogue Rats” and vowed to take each other to the final two chairs.

Their game started off strong. Nicole was well-liked in the house and everyone seemed to know Nicole and Daniel were a package deal. However, after a couple of weeks, the house’s priorities started shifting, and Nicole and Daniel became prime targets.

The “Rogue Rats” were not just the house’s target, but they also became the target of “Big Brother” Twitter.

The two received considerable backlash online for their behavior in the house, most notably their treatment of fellow houseguest Taylor Hale.

In a recent interview with Cinemablend, Nicole, who was evicted last week, revealed she is worried about Daniel and hopes he will be able to handle the backlash once he leaves the house.

Nicole Is Concerned for Daniel After Witnessing Media Backlash

If everything goes according to plan, Daniel will be leaving the “Big Brother” house tonight during the live eviction episode.

In the last few weeks, Daniel has received backlash on Twitter from fans who felt his behavior in the house was inappropriate.

One incident seemed to upset fans the most. In the July 27 episode of “Big Brother,” Daniel started an argument with Taylor seemingly out of nowhere.

The Elvis impersonator told Taylor not to speak to him until the finale and blamed her for Paloma Aguilar’s impromptu exit from the show.

In Nicole’s interview with Cinemablend, she shared she is worried about how Daniel will handle the backlash following his elimination.

“I am concerned about him,” she told the outlet. “I obviously have heard some backlash already in regards to him and then most of my questions with the media have all been about me and Daniel’s gameplay and what we were doing.”

“I hope that he is able to accept it, and I hope that he’s able to see the full picture and not just his experience and really see how things have affected Taylor,” she continued. “That’s one thing I realized, her feelings are valid and I care about her, and I want to be able to connect with her on that and I hope he does too.”

Season 23 Winner Xavier Prather Wants to Get Rid of the Backdoor

Tonight’s episode of “Big Brother” will feature the second backdoor of the season.

The backdoor strategy was first introduced in “Big Brother 5” when it was used to get Jase Wirey out of the house.

The backdoor strategy is simple. The HOH nominates two pawns for eviction, keeping his or her target off the block. This move reduces the chance that the target will have the opportunity to play in the Veto competition and save themself.

While some fans love the backdoor strategy, others aren’t so impressed. One former houseguest who isn’t a fan of the backdoor plan is season 23 winner Xavier Prather.

In a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Xavier revealed if he could change one aspect of “Big Brother,” it would be to get rid of the backdoor.

“I think all Houseguests should be permitted to play in the Veto competition each week,” he told the outlet. “A lot of potentially great “Big Brother” players have been eliminated due to the ‘backdoor’ strategy. I think it would be interesting to see how the social dynamics and overall strategy of gameplay would change. It could usher in a whole new era of “Big Brother.”

