Big Brother 24: Every Alliance Formed (So Far)

“Big Brother 24” kicked off on Thursday, July 6, with a 90-minute premiere.

The houseguests are still getting to know each other, but their unfamiliarity hasn’t stopped them from forming alliances and securing final two deals.

The houseguests formed so many alliances this week that it became hard to keep track.

Don’t worry. We have you covered. Here’s a list of every alliance formed so far.

The Rogue Rats

In tonight’s episode, the current Head of Household, Daniel, approached Nicole, the private chef, with a final two proposal. The Ontario native revealed in a confessional that he liked Nicole’s energy, calling her “dope,” and stated he would be interested in working together.

Daniel pitched his alliance idea when the two were alone in a room together. The two houseguests agreed to protect each other in the game and formed a final two deal. Daniel also said they shouldn’t communicate too much in the house, so no one suspects they are in an alliance.

P.S.L

Paloma, the 22-year-old interior designer, and Alyssa, the 24-year-old marketing rep, vowed to protect each other in the house. They named their alliance P.S.L.

Paloma and Alyssa formed a connection early on after they both received a backstage pass. If they survive till next week, they could become a strong force in the house.

The Girls Girls Alliance

Tonight’s episode also featured the formation of the Girls Girls alliance, which consists of six of the eight female players.

The members of the Girls Girls alliance are Jasmine, Ameerah, Paloma, Alyssa, Brittany, and Indy. Nicole and Taylor are the only two female houseguests excluded from the alliance.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD..DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

Alliances Formed on the Live Feeds

🚨My First #BB24 Alliances & Deals Update!🚨 🔸How The House Stands 4 Days Into The Game! pic.twitter.com/NFIH3iBcJA — BigBrotherJunkie👁 #BB24 (@89razorskate20) July 9, 2022

Tonight’s episode did not feature all the alliances that currently exist in the house. Fans who watch the live feeds may know several other alliances formed throughout the week. A “Big Brother” fan account broke down all the “Big Brother 24” alliances on Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know.

Mamba Alliance

One of the alliances formed on the live feeds was the Mamba Alliance. Mamba consists of Paloma, Alyssa, Ameerah, Monte, Kyle, and Michael.

Motley Crew

Motley crew is a three-person alliance, that includes Pooch, Turner, and Daniel.

Oasis

Oasis is a six-person guys alliance. The members are Monte, Joseph, Kyle, Daniel, Turner, and Pooch. Michael and Terrance are the only male contestants not included in Oasis.

Burner

Burner is a final two deal between Brittany and Turner.

Tooch

Tooch is a final two deal between Turner and Pooch.

In addition to the official alliances, there are also a number of side deals. Brittany and Michael did not form an official alliance but they vowed to have each other’s back in the game. Alyssa and Turner made a similar deal.

Paloma and Daniel did not secure a final two deal, but they did agree to protect each other.

Terrance and Taylor are the only two houseguests that are not in an official alliance.

Stayed tuned for more “Big Brother 24” updates.

