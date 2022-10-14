Big Brother: Paloma Aguilar Says CBS Came up With Pageant Girl Line

Season 24 houseguest Paloma Aguilar caused quite a stir in the “Big Brother” house. During her nine days in the house, Aguilar received backlash from fans who accused her of bullying season 24 winner Taylor Hale.

Aguilar repeatedly referred to Hale as “pageant girl” on the 24-hour live feeds and called her a b**** at one point.

The 22-year-old opened up about her treatment of Hale in an October Instagram Live with season 24 houseguest Indy Santos. In the live, Aguilar accused CBS of feeding her lines about Hale.

Paloma Says CBS Fed Her Pageant Girl Line

During the October live, Santos brought up Aguilar’s comments about Hale. Aguilar took responsibility for calling Hale a b****, telling Santos she should have never called her that word. However, she took a different approach when addressing her “pageant girl” remarks.

Aguilar told Santos that CBS fed her the pageant girl line.

“I’m [going to] be really honest with you. The producers came up with that line for me,” Aguilar said.

“I’m going to be super f***ing honest,” she continued. “I might get my a** in trouble from CBS but at this point, I don’t give a f*** because guess what, CBS came up with that line.”

“The DR (Diary Room) did provoke a lot of things,” she added.

CBS has not confirmed nor denied the claim put forth by Aguilar.

Indy Pushes Back on Paloma’s Claim

Santos pushed back against Aguilar’s claim that producers crafted her storyline on the show.

“I see that, but I always stand up for what I believed [in] my [Diary Rooms],” she told Aguilar.

“They never forced me to do anything,” she added.

Aguilar agreed that the producers never “forced” her to say anything and that, in retrospect, she should’ve said, “I’m not going to say that,” when it came to specific lines.

Paloma Talks Mental Health

Aguilar’s time in the “Big Brother” house was cut short due to mental health reasons.

In a July interview with Us Weekly, the 22-year-old spoke about her impromptu departure from the show, telling the outlet, “750,000 dollars was worth the cost of my mental health.”

The Berkeley graduate spoke more about her “Big Brother” journey in a July 26 Instagram post, calling the show a “psychological challenge.”

“I became so quickly obsessed with the game- I forgot how to take care of myself,” she wrote in the caption. “FOMO consumed my every move. I would get 2-4 hours of sleep at night.”

“I did not see the sun for 5 days so I began to [lose] touch with reality, there’s no windows, and 100 cameras working 24/7 – even when you’re sleeping – ate me alive,” she added. “No one understands the psychological challenge of reality television unless you have first hand EXPERIENCED it.”

In the October Instagram Live, Aguilar told Santos she was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder after she left the show. According to Mayo Clinic, Bipolar disorder is defined as “a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression).”

Aguilar told Santos that she went through a manic episode during her time in the “Big Brother” house.

“That is when you lose touch with reality,” she said.

“I was unwell,” she continued. “Some of things that I said, I would’ve never said normally. I was so exhausted, so tired.”

