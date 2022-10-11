Joseph Abdin was a fan favorite on “Big Brother.” Known for his affable personality and savvy social game, the Florida-based attorney had no trouble getting fans to root for him.

Prior to his eviction, Abdin had positioned himself quite nicely in the house, smooshing himself between the majority alliance, The Leftovers, and The Five Swatters alliance. But Abdin’s game came crashing down after he fell victim to the Split House twist. He was evicted with a 2-0 vote and sent to jury on August 25.

Abdin may not have won the $750,000 grand prize but he got something even better, the girl!

Since the September 25 finale, Abdin has been spending time with season 24 winner Taylor Hale and adjusting to life outside the “Big Brother” house.

Heavy had the chance to chat with Joseph about what he’s been up to since the show ended.

Joseph on Life After ‘Big Brother’

Play

Video Video related to exclusive: joseph abdin talks life after ‘big brother’ and taylor hale 2022-10-11T19:23:35-04:00

In our interview, Abdin gave us a rundown of what he’s been up to since finale night.

“As of now, I’m just trying to respond to all the love and support I got,” he told us. “I wanna let everyone know that their voice is heard [and] that their love and support is appreciated.”

Abdin added that he’s been enjoying spending time with the season 24 cast outside of the game.

“It is so nice to get to know these people outside of the game,” he said. “I’ve spent so much time with Taylor…The game really does warp reality and the perception of things and I just want to get to know these people as people.”

Abdin said he has kept in touch with some houseguests more than others, telling us he talks to Hale and Indy Santos the most and speaks with Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes frequently.

He added that he checks up on many of the other houseguests to make sure they are in a good headspace, noting the importance of mental health.

Joseph on Supporting Taylor

If you watched “Big Brother 24,” you know that Taylor Hale’s road to victory was an uphill battle.

The personal stylist was frequently mistreated by a few of her fellow houseguests, who made assumptions about her character and motives in the game without evidence.

Abdin was a constant source of support for Hale in the game. The two developed a flirtmance in the house and fans coined the name “Jaylor” to show their support for the budding romance.

Since leaving the house, the two have reconnected and have been spending a lot of time together.

In our interview, Abdin spoke about how he’s been supporting Hale as she’s finding out everything that happened in the house.

“I’m trying my best to support Taylor,” he told us. “She means so much to me, so I really [want to] be there for her.”

Abdin shared details about how he’s helping Hale navigate the aftermath of the show.

“[I’ve been] just giving advice where she requests it and being there as someone she can trust [who] she knows wants what’s best for her,” he said.

“If she needs someone who can relate to her, who shares an experience with her…She’s not alone,” he continued. “I was fortunate enough that she chose me to be that person. She could’ve [chosen] anyone else. It means so much to me that she trusted me with helping her get through this process.”

“We all had our own experiences in the house but of course, no one had one like Taylor,” he told us.

Abdin said that he and Hale have been using humor as a way to cope with some of the more difficult moments.

“I think a lot of our support comes from the fact that we’re both very not serious,” he said. “We both just laugh and joke. It’s hilarious because [we] don’t realize it, but we’re supporting each other just by being ourselves and having a great, hilarious time all the time.”

Has Joseph Watched the Whole Season?

In the last couple of weeks, Abdin and Hale have been going live on Instagram while they watch the season. In our interview, Abdin revealed how much of the season he has watched and how much he plans to watch.

“We’re still in the beginning. I think we’re on episode 14,” he said, referring to himself and Hale.

The former houseguest added that Hale plans to dig into the 24/hour live feeds but he is still on the fence.

“I don’t think I necessarily want to. I haven’t really made that decision yet,” he said.

Abdin told us that, watching back, he was surprised to learn that he was a target in the house early on.

“I thought I was doing a pretty good job like hiding and playing under the radar,” he said. “But it seems like the target on my back was a little bit bigger than I anticipated.”

Joseph Talks that Infamous Daniel Scene

In one of Abdin and Hale’s Instagram live videos, Abdin watched the scene where Daniel Durston yells at Hale and blames her for Paloma Aguilar’s departure from the show.

Abdin was in the bathroom when the scene took place and therefore did not witness that confrontation in real-time.

In our interview, Abdin revealed he has only spoken to Durston once since finale night and called the scene “heartbreaking” to watch.

“It’s definitely heartbreaking watching,” he said. “Getting to know her as a person and then watching her have to go through this was like very difficult. She didn’t deserve it.”

“Definitely upsetting,” he added.

Would Joseph Play ‘Big Brother’ Again?

Fans loved Abdin on “Big Brother,” so naturally, we asked if he would consider coming back for an All-Stars season.

“I would definitely consider doing an All-Stars season of ‘Big Brother,'” he said. “I’m so grateful for my ‘Big Brother’ experiences.”

“I would definitely do it again,” he added.

Watch our EXTENDED interview with Joseph HERE.

Stay tuned for more “Big Brother” updates.

READ NEXT: Exclusive: Monte Taylor Reveals Which Jury Votes Surprised Him