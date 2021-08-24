‘Big Brother 23’ Week 7 Power of Veto Ceremony Results

The final nominees are set in the “Big Brother 23” house for week seven. Read on to find out how the Power of Veto ceremony went down and which two houseguests are now sitting on the block going into the live eviction episode on Thursday, August 26 — but be warned of spoilers ahead.

Sarah Beth Steagull won the Head of Household this week and nominated Derek Frazier and Claire Rehfuss. Then when Alyssa Lopez played the High Roller roulette power, she removed Derek F. from the block, and the roulette spin put up Xavier Prather in his place.

The Power of Veto competition was a punishment/reward veto and Xavier took on three punishments in order to secure the veto for himself — he lost all of his BB bucks, he goes into solitary confinement for 24 hours starting Wednesday evening that will last until right before the live eviction, and he will be the third nominee this coming week (unless he wins Head of Household, then he’ll be the third nominee the following week).

Of course, Xavier used the veto to remove himself from the block and Derek Xiao was put up in his place. Sarah Beth acts like he was her target all along, but really she is doing the dirty work for the Cookout. She initially was talking about putting up Alyssa and Xavier, but Kyland Young talked her out of that and into backdooring Derek X.

Who Is Going Home This Week?





Most likely Derek X is headed to the jury house. He made a good effort to keep himself off the block, but Sarah Beth could not be swayed. Now the house will probably be evicting him because, in the game, he is a far bigger threat than Claire is — and he has all of his BB bucks left, which means if they don’t evict him, he’ll play for the Coup d’Etat power in week eight.

What is really maddening is that production could see this coming a mile away and they did everything they could to try to get Derek X. to play for the roulette power, but he stubbornly (and kind of stupidly) refused to pick up on the clues — dude, if the Diary Room repeatedly asks you “are you sure you don’t want to play for the roulette power?”, maybe you should ask yourself why they keep asking you that? — and he didn’t play.

It was a terrible choice on his part. Sure, Alyssa might still have won it, but it was Derek X’s only chance this week because Sarah Beth was not going to let him play for the Power of Veto.

There is always a chance he gets the house to flip and send Claire home, but honestly, that would be pretty dumb on the house’s part. Derek X. has won a lot more competitions than Claire has and he is very well-liked. You gotta get him out when you have the chance.

“Big Brother” season 23 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

