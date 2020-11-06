Here’s What You Need to Know About Tyler Crispen & Angela Rummans’ Company

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans may not have won the grand prize on Big Brother, but they found each other, which is even better — plus, they have started a couple of businesses that appear to be thriving. Here’s what you need to know about their jewelry company Naut & Chain and Rummans’ new cookbook.

Naut & Chain Is Ocean-Inspired Jewelry and Accessories

Based out of Hilton Head, South Carolina, Naut & Chain is Crispen and Rummans’ ocean-inspired line of jewelry and accessories. “Tangela” writes on the website, “With our shared love of all things nautical, we bring you Naut & Chain. An original, ocean-inspired, jewelry, and accessory brand.”

Their bio reads, “Naut & Chain partners, Angela Rummans and Tyler Crispen met and fell in love on reality TV. Their mutual love of the ocean led them to launch their first line of ocean-inspired jewelry in 2019. Today they live and run their company from Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.”

The pieces include bracelets, cuffs, earrings, facemasks, nameplates, necklaces, rings, handcrafted pieces for a little more of a rustic look, and fine jewelry for those with pricier taste.

A piece that caught our eye was their line of “wave” jewelry — there are two rings and a bangle bracelet that all feature a wave shape (pictured above) that is really beautiful. There is also a piece called “The Angela” that is a gorgeous white gold diamond bar necklace, but it runs a cool $435. And there are some knot-based bracelets that are also very cool and naut-ical.

Rummans Also Just Released a Vegan Cookbook

Rummans is known for her vegan cooking, which got its start when she was training for the Olympics as a professional pole vaulter. In an interview with Veg World Magazine, she said that she thought going vegan would be “a complete disaster,” but it was actually the complete opposite. Finally, in December 2019, she and Crispen committed wholeheartedly to a vegan diet and that’s what they’ve been doing ever since.

“I was fully anticipating this new diet to be a complete disaster, and to my surprise, it was the complete opposite. My energy levels dramatically changed for the better. I was recovering from workouts quicker and just overall felt healthier in a general sense. I placed 6th at Nationals that year (my highest finish ever) and I knew at that point I was onto something here. The next couple years I lacked the support system so I was the ‘on again off again’ vegan up until this past December, my boyfriend and I decided to commit once and for good,” said Rummans.

So she decided to publish her own cookbook called “Angela’s Plant-Based Kitchen” that is 100 percent plant-based recipes. She said her dream is to have the cookbook for sale in Whole Foods.

“The plant-based movement is really taking off and it would be such an honor to be one of their first fully plant-based cookbooks available in stores,” said Rummans.

Her favorite recipes include the miso tofu rainbow roll and the bang bang cauliflower. She said Crispen’s favorite is the buffalo chickpea pizza.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

