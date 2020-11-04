Why A ‘Big Brother’ All-Star Says This Season ‘Was Not a Positive Experience’

There has been quite a bit of fallout for Big Brother 22 houseguests now that they are out of the Big Brother bubble because they got caught saying less than charitable things about each other on the live feeds.

Christmas Abbott said she has reached out to houseguests to better educate herself about why it was inappropriate to say she was worried Bayleigh Dayton and Da’Vonne Rogers would shoot her if she nominated them. And now Nicole Franzel has seen the backlash over her and some other houseguests mocking Ian Terry’s autism.

When asked about it in an interview, Franzel said tearfully that playing Big Brother for the third time was not a positive experience for her and she has been “shocked” by the reaction of fans outside the house.

Franzel Says Coming Back Into the Real World Has Been Shocking

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Franzel was asked about what it’s been like to come out of the house and read what people have been saying and see some of the fallout. Franzel said it has “been a lot.”

“I think it’s a lot to take in and I think I was really taken aback by a lot of it, so I’m doing what I need to do mentally to move forward and apologize to people that I need to apologize to and have conversations with people I need to have conversations with,” said Franzel. “I think doing it one-on-one is the best for me. I put my life out there a little bit, but I’ve always been a private person as far as handling life, so it’s been a lot, for sure. I’m really happy that I have my loved ones to help me navigate that.”

She added, “It’s been so wonderful being reunited with [fiance Victor Arroyo] and my family. It’s nice to be surrounded by people that love you and aren’t trying to manipulate you. I’m loving every second of it.”

She Doesn’t Consider the Experience Overall to Be Positive

When pressed for more details about who she has had conversations with now that they’re outside of the house, Franzel said she reached out to Ian Terry to talk one-on-one.

“We had a very positive conversation yesterday. I apologized and it was accepted,” she said, adding that she apologizes to anyone who was hurt by her comments on the live feeds.

“I’m still trying to navigate and understand the whole situation. As far as what I’m worried about, I’m worried about mine and Ian’s relationship and making sure he understands the whole thing. For me, it’s just like — I was shocked coming out to that, thinking that that’s something that was viewed as how it was viewed. I’m still reflecting and learning. My No. 1 priority right now is Ian and, like I said, I talked to him and that’s what I’m focused on.”

Finally, Franzel said that playing Big Brother again “was not a positive experience, that’s for sure.”

It’s not a huge surprise that that is how Franzel feels. She has unfollowed a few of her fellow houseguests on social media and declined to do interviews with former players who usually interview evicted houseguests.

Big Brother 23 will return in the summer of 2021. Until then, we might get a new season of Big Brother Canada this winter/spring as well.

