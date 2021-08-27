‘Big Brother 23’ Week 8 Nominations Prediction

In last night’s episode of “Big Brother,” Tiffany won the memory wall competition and became the next Head of Household.

It’s a tricky week to win HOH, though. Some houseguests will have enough money to play Coin of Destiny in the High Rollers Room. If someone wins and correctly calls the outcome of a coin toss, they will become the new Head of Household.

But for now, Tiffany must assume she’s going to remain Head of Household. Who will she target this week? Here are our predictions.

Nomination Predictions

It’s no secret that Tiffany has wanted Sarah Beth gone for weeks. She’s had her eye on her ever since she expressed a desire to target Hannah when Christian was HOH. Tiffany doesn’t trust her, suspects she has a final two with Kyland, and also gets irritated with her on a personal level. Remember when Sarah Beth and Kyland didn’t say good morning back to her?

For the past two weeks, Kyland and Sarah Beth have been in power. But now, assuming Coin of Destiny doesn’t get in the way, it’s Tiffany’s turn to call the shots. Tiffany will almost certainly nominate Sarah Beth and Kyland. Although Kyland is a member of her alliance, he has to be the one to sit next to Sarah Beth on the block. That way he can’t save her with the Veto and he can’t give her a vote.

Who Would Be the Potential Replacement Nominee?

If Kyland or Sarah Beth manages to take themselves off the block, Tiffany would have to name a replacement nominee. She doesn’t have many options left, with only three non-Cookout houseguests remaining, including Sarah Beth.

Tiffany is very unlikely to nominate Claire, as they’re close friends. Her replacement nominee would almost certainly be Alyssa. If Kyland comes off the block, she could potentially nominate a member of The Cookout as a pawn to throw people off the scent of the alliance. However, it might just upset the person she nominates and be too risky.

How Derek X. Threw Shade at Sarah Beth

In his eviction ceremony speech, Derek X. took a moment to call someone out for playing a “Nicole F. game” and said he would “take that person out” if the house kept him. He was comparing Sarah Beth to Nicole Franzel from seasons 16, 18, and 22.

When you get compared to Nicole F on live Tv 🤣🐍#bb23 pic.twitter.com/jeCV5AkwIT — EARTHDOGBB #BB23 🌴 (@EARTHD0GBB) August 27, 2021

Franzel, who won “Big Brother 18,” is a controversial figure in the “Big Brother” fandom. Many fans don’t like her gameplay and don’t think she deserved to get as far as she did in her seasons. In comparing Sarah Beth to Franzel, Derek X. simultaneously put a target on her back and criticized her strategy.

A phrase that Tiffany said about Sarah Beth on the live feeds (f*** Sarah Beth, and I said that s***) has taken off in the “Big Brother” community. “Big Brother” icon Janelle Pierzina even tweeted the phrase, along with a video of her celebrating Tiffany’s HOH win.

Queen Tiffany is HOH. 🎉 Yessss. Fuck Sarah Beth and I said that shit. #bb23 pic.twitter.com/WKaIxxNWkQ — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) August 27, 2021

Tune in for a new episode of “Big Brother” on Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

