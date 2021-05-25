WATCH: Will Kirby Teases Return to ‘Big Brother’

Fan-favorite “Big Brother” contestant Will Kirby recently teased a return to the show for the upcoming 23rd season and fans are super excited — though some seem to be confused as to how he’ll return. Read on to find out how we suspect he’ll appear and what else to look forward to with the latest season of the show.

Kirby Is Probably Returning as the ‘Big Brother’ Neighbor

Kirby recently posted an Instagram video of himself opening up a “Big Brother” Power of Veto box and he captioned it:

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood

A beautiful day for a neighbor

Would you be mine?

Could you be mine?

Fans are assuming that he’s returning in season 23 as the “Big Brother” neighbor, a role he originated during the all-stars season last summer. In that role, he appeared starting in week eight and was there to tempt the houseguests with prizes and power during the Head of Househole and Power of Veto competitions. The idea was based on his cheeky motto: “Money can’t buy you love, but it can buy you stuff, and I love stuff!”

He also clued the houseguest in on the upcoming triple eviction, a first for “Big Brother” and a very exciting episode of the show.

If he is indeed returning as the “Big Brother” neighbor, we hope the show utilizes him more than they did in all-stars. It was a good start, to be sure, but we found ourselves hoping for some more appearances and perhaps greater stakes in what Kirby was offering the houseguests.

Good first step, now step it up.

Fans Are Super Excited

Dr. Evil: The Story of Dr. Will Kirby – Big Brother 2Dr. Will Kirby played Big Brother and pioneered a lot of strategies that resulted in him winning the game. So how did he do it? Let's find out. What are the benefits you get when joining the Patreon? 1. You get these videos early. 2. You get to pick which Survivor's I tell the stories… 2020-06-01T17:08:57Z

The fans were very excited on Instagram and Reddit. One wrote, “Awwww hell!!!! It’s going to be a great summer!” and another wrote, “My hearttttttt.”

One fan is with us in thinking that he’ll return as the neighbor but hopefully for a longer period of time, writing, “He’s prob gonna be their neighbor again like last season but from the beginning.”

There were also quite a few fans who thought this means that Kirby is returning to play on the show. We would be shocked if that was the case — he hasn’t returned since all-stars in 2006 and we would imagine CBS has asked him several times. Kirby’s playing days are probably behind him, which is a shame because he was incredibly entertaining on the show. In fact, several fans wrote that Kirby returning is the only way they’d watch the show again.

One fan on Reddit wrote, “He’ll clearly never play again. Funny thing is. He could probably walk into a newbie season, without any other vets for backup, no Paul type protections, and still thrive.”

They’re not wrong. Kirby is one of the greatest players in the history of the game, winning one season and coming in fourth in a second season — and he never won Head of Household or Power of Veto; he was also put on the block and escaped eviction five times before the nomination that got him evicted on all-stars. That is kind of remarkable.

A lot of fans were also mentioning “Chill Town,” Kirby’s highly successful alliance with Mike “Boogie” Malin. If you haven’t heard, “Chill Town” is no more because Kirby had to get a restraining order against Malin.

“Big Brother” season 23 premieres Wednesday, July 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: Christmas Abbott Talks ‘Harsh Public Reaction’ After ‘Big Brother 22’