Andy Cohen Addresses His Controversial Comments About Kyle Richards’ Split

Andy Cohen made headlines after the premiere party for “The Real Housewives of New York City” as he joked with Brynn Whitfield that Mauricio Umansky was “available” following news of his estrangement from “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.

On July 20, the Twitter account Up and Adam! posted a recap of his comments, writing, “👀 Andy Cohen told Brynn that Mauricio is available after having had a private conversation with Kyle, do you think Andy slipped up and said that or do you think he was just being cheeky? 💭 Comment your thoughts below!”

Cohen himself replied to the tweet to set the record straight, tweeting, “I was being absolutely flip and cheeky – not serious on any level.” The clip of his comments had been circulating on social media, prompting many fans to call Cohen “messy.” One person wrote, “Not Andy saying he’s available 🤣🤣 Andy is forever messy as hell.” Someone else wrote, “Omg don’t let Kyle see this one ooop.”

Brynn Whitfield Said She Thought Mauricio Umansky Was the ‘Hottest Househusband’ & Andy Cohen Replied That He Was ‘Available’

The clip that went viral on social media was shared on TikTok by Marie Claire magazine from the RHONY premiere party. It showed Cohen getting asked which “Househusband” he thought was the hottest in the Bravo universe.

Cohen seemed to hesitate to find the right answer and then turned to Whitfield, who was doing her own interview a short distance away. “Brynn who do you think the hottest Househusband is?” he asked her. “Am I going to get in trouble for saying Mauricio?” she asked him with a grin. Cohen replied, “No, that’s fine. He’s available!” Cohen then agreed that “he’s pretty handsome.”

Andy Cohen Said He Spoke With Kyle Richards Privately After News of Their Split Broke

On July 3, People reported that Umansky and Richards were separating after a 27-year marriage. A source told the publication that they had been “separated for a while” but were still friendly with each other and living “under the same roof.”

However, shortly after the news broke, Richards and Umansky issued a joint statement saying they were not divorcing. They acknowledged that they’d had a “rough year” but were going to be trying to “work through our issues privately” and pointed out that there was “no wrongdoing” on either of their parts.

Since then, the two have posted photos together, including some showing that Umansky is still wearing his wedding ring. She also told TMZ that she was “not single.”

Cohen spoke about the Umansky and Richards news at the RHONY premiere party. He told Page Six that he had “corresponded” with the RHOBH star after the news broke but that he wouldn’t be discussing their “private conversation” publicly. He also addressed the upcoming 13th season of RHOBH and said viewers will be able to see signs of their “rough year.”

“I think when you watch the new season of ‘Beverly Hills,’ you’ll be less surprised [by the split],” he shared with the publication.

