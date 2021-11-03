Andy Cohen Grills Brock Davies About His Kids & Domestic Violence Order

Andy Cohen had some tough questions for Brock Davies.

The Bravo host put the “Vanderpump Rules” star in the hot seat during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” just after Davies was seen explaining his complicated situation with his estranged ex and his two children that live in Australia during conversations on the Bravo reality show.

Davies has a daughter named Winter and a son named Eli from his previous relationship, per Life & Style, and he has admitted he has not seen them in four years. He recently welcomed daughter Summer Moon with Scheana Shay.

During a group dinner that aired on “Vanderpump Rules,” Davies explained that his recent admission that he had a domestic violence order slapped on him by his ex is “more complicated than me kicking in the front door and seeing my kids.”

“The situation between me and my ex was toxic, and yeah, there was an instance one time,” he said. “And I did slap my partner. I did. I’m not proud of that. … We had an argument and I slapped her.”

Davies added that after separating from his ex, he got into an argument with her dad and “they pressed the domestic violence order on me.”

“We separated, she then took my kids away from me,” he later told Lisa Vanderpump. “I then needed to go to court, appeal it. We went to court and it was lifted.”

Davies has said that he left Australia to make a better life for himself and to provide for his kids. He explained that he has not seen his children in four years out of respect for their mother and her new husband, and also because he is behind in child support payments.

Andy Cohen Grilled Brock Davies About His Past





Play



Andy Cohen Grills Brock Davies About His Children | WWHL Andy Cohen has a list of questions for Scheana Shay’s fiancé, Brock Davies, regarding the custody situation with his children in Australia. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub ►► Watch Full Episodes: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live/videos Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive/ WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night,… 2021-11-03T02:20:15Z

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen asked Davies if the restraining order against him is still in effect.

“No, it was canceled…. What was it? Four years ago,” Davies said.

After Cohen asked him if he Factimes his kids, Davies replied, “Now no? Not right now. …Through our separation, the kids in their environment with their dad, they have a great stepdad and their mother, and that’s their family. So me trying to reconnect right now is the toughest part right now, and that’s what got me in trouble trying to explain all of this. It’s not a simple relationship breakup. This happened seven years ago and we’ve gone through it since then.”

He added that he stays away “out of my respect for my ex and the kids.”

When Cohen asked Davies if his ex asked him not to communicate with their kids, he explained. “She said once you fix up on…the child support issue, fix that up then we can have a more in-depth conversation.”

“And you haven’t fixed that up?” Cohen asked.

“We’re nearly there, but we’re not there yet,” Davies said.

Davies also revealed that the last conversation he had with his ex was before he joined “Vanderpump Rules,” and that she laid out the criteria for what he needed to do to see the kids. He said she told him, “If you want to be in the kids’ lives, take care of child support, and then we can talk after.”

Shay also chimed in to reiterate that the “slapping” incident is not the reason that Davies can’t see his kids right now and that it is “strictly the catching up on child support.”

She also said that Davies has “done the work to get to where he is now” as a person.

Scheana Shay Defended Brock Davies & Explained the Timeline of the Domestic Violence Incident

Shortly after the episode aired, both Davies and Shay hit social media to clarify the current situation. On his Instagram story, Davies wrote that he was diagnosed with dyslexia in the past and that he sometimes uses the wrong words in sentences. He also noted that his domestic violence order was served in March 2013 and dropped in August 2013.

Shay posted to Twitter to add, “Just to clear things up bc Brock is terrible with timelines and unfortunately suffers from dyslexia but the DVO was only in place for about 5 months back in 2013. Idk why he said 4 years ago. The kids came to America and saw him way after that was lifted too. Just FYI.”

Shay previously said the coronavirus pandemic was partly to blame for Davies’ not seeing his children. In May 2020, she told the ”Better Together With Maria Menounos” podcast that she hadn’t met her man’s kids yet.

“Obviously we can’t travel right now [because of the coronavirus pandemic], so we’re hoping to get out there for Christmas,” she said more than a year ago, per Us Weekly.

Davies also prepared himself for the backlash he might receive when he joined the cast of “Vanderpump Rules.” In an interview with Page Six, he said he “knew it was coming.”

“Definitely, obviously not my proudest moments, but it’s a part of my life,” he added. “I understand my faults, what I’ve done in my past, and going forward I’ve done the right thing.”

READ NEXT: Why Scheana Shay & Brock Davies Signed a Prenup