Andy Cohen Teases New Reality Show

Watch out world, it looks like Andy Cohen is creating another reality show. Cohen tweeted a graphic looking for participants for a new reality show called Ex-Rated. The graphic hints that Ex-Rated will feature single people who will learn what their ex’s now think about them.

“Are you single and wonder why?” its website description reads. “Have you ever wondered what your exes, past hookups, friends with benefits, and situation-ships really think about you? If asked, would they tell you honestly your best and worst traits?”

It continues, “This show takes people you have dated or tried to date/hook up with in the past and surveys them about you in a fun, entertaining way. The show will give you insight into what you’re doing right and wrong in your love life to help you with your future relationships.”

Ex-Rated will not stream on Bravo, but rather NCBUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. Cohen will host as well as executive produce. The show does not yet have a release date, but production will run from April through June, per the website.

Another Bravo Reality Show Will Also Stream on Peacock

Cohen has more than just a dating reality show up his sleeve. The Real Housewives of Miami has officially been rebooted and is currently in development, Peacock announced Wednesday, February 17, during the Television Critics Association Press Tour.

The reboot will also appear on Peacock. Andy Cohen will still have some say in the franchise, as he is an executive producer, alongside Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green at Purveyors of Pop.

RHOM initially ran for three seasons from 2011 to 2013, and included cast members Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Lea Black, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Marysol Patton, Cristy Rice, Ana Quincoces, and Karent Sierra. The series was on air from 2011 to 2013, but Bravo cancelled the series, becoming the second franchise to end after Real Housewives of D.C.

Bravo Is Also Launching a New Collaborative Series

What’s better than one Bravo show? Two Bravo shows in one. Bravo is preparing to start production for a new collab series, called Winter House, according to People.

Both Southern Charm and Summer House cast members will star in Winter House. The new group of friends will live together in a winter home in Stowe, Vermont, a source close to production told People on Friday, February 19. Right now, the cast includes Summer House’s Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller as well as Southern Charm best friends Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Conover and Kroll recently teased a new project on their Instagram Stories. The two shared with fans their adventures on a flight as well as walking along a super snowy street. Miller also teased she was traveling by showing a packed suitcase on her Instagram Story. The group will begin filming in the upcoming weeks, per People. Currently, the new cast members are participating in a two-week quarantine and taking multiple COVID-19 tests.

