Andy Cohen Shares Sweet End-of-Summer Pics With Kids Ben & Lucy

Andy Cohen enjoyed the final days of summer at the beach with his kids.

In August 2023, the “Watch What Happens Live” shared adorable end-of-summer pics as he posed on a Hamptons, New York beach with his 4-year-old son Ben and 1-year-old daughter, Lucy.

Cohen, 55, welcomed Lucy via surrogate in April 2022, three years after becoming a first-time dad at age 50 with Ben.

Andy Cohen & His Daughter Posed Like ‘Preppies’ on the Beach

Cohen posted an Instagram photo on August 29, 2023 that showed baby Lucy sitting on his lap on a beachside lounge chair with the ocean in the background. The sun was beginning to set in the distance.

Cohen wore a neon green sweatshirt with a polo shirt underneath it and pinstriped drawstring pants, while Lucy was decked out in a bright pink onesie. The baby girl’s hair appeared to be wet and slicked back as she stared in awe at her famous dad. “Preppies,” Cohen captioned the photo.

Several stars from Bravo’s The Real Housewives franchise reacted to the father-daughter photo.

“Ahhhhhh nothing like a daddy and his little girl💞💞,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga.

“Sooooo cute,” added RHONJ star Dolores Catania.

“Beautiful 😻 😍,” wrote “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan.

“This photo is beautiful 💚 I need to see them both soon! They’re growing too fast,” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards wrote of Cohen’s kids.

Andy Cohen Has Been Making Memories With His Kids This Summer

Cohen and his kids spent a lot of time at the family’s newly built Hamptons dream home over the summer. In June 2023, the Bravo host told E! News, “I just spent several years building a dream house on the beach, and it’s finally done, so I’m going to be spending a lot of time with my family out there.”

Over the summer, Cohen shared a series of Instagram videos as he drove his son to camp, despite the toddler’s prediction that he was going to have a bad day. The dad of two also shared an Instagram story as he brought little Lucy into the ocean for the very first time.

According to People, in August 2023, Cohen held his 15-month-old daughter as he waded into the water with her and said, “Lucy’s first time in the ocean.”

Cohen’s dream to live by the ocean came after he paid rent to vacation at a Hamptons house for decades. In December 2022, the dad of two told the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast that he rented the same house for nearly 30 years before shelling out big bucks to build his own house for himself and his kids.

“I stayed in that beach house for 28 years, and I loved it so much,” Cohen told Bozzi. “I always said the only thing that would get me to leave this house would be if I was ever lucky enough to have a house on the ocean.”

On Labor Day 2023, Cohen shared a final summer photo as he cuddled both Ben and Lucy while sitting outdoors at Amagansett Beach in the Hamptons. “Family vacation went great!” he wrote.

Fans and fellow Bravolebs reacted to the too-cute pic. “This is so sweet my dried up ovaries are crying 🥹💕💕💋👧🏼,” cracked “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs.

READ NEXT: Portia Umansky Is ‘All Grown Up’ in New Photo