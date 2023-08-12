WWHL Guest Says She Was ‘Petrified’ of Host Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen has been hosting “Watch What Happens Live” for a long time now and one of his recent guests, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Jenni “JWoww” Farley, admitted that she felt “scared” of the host during her August 3 appearance.

Farley and the rest of her “Jersey Shore” co-stars joined Cohen in the Bravo Clubhouse after the premiere of the second half of the 6th season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” Afterward, she joined Barstool Sports’ “Out & About” podcast on August 4 and spilled on her WWHL experience.

“I was petrified. He scares me,” Farley shared with the podcast co-hosts Pat McAuliffe and Joey Camasta. Farley’s female castmates Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese all joined her for the podcast appearance and asked her to elaborate on her comments. Giancola said she thought Cohen was “nice” while Polizzi asked her how Cohen “scared” her.

“He’s intimidating because you never know what’s gonna come out of his mouth, and as a woman, you can become very insecure very quickly,” Farley shared. “Every single time I’m on his show, he asks me like, ‘What plastic surgery have you gotten done?’ … and I’m just like, it’s 2023, bro. Like, who gives a s***?”

Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Has Previously Shared Some Details on Her Plastic Surgery

While Farley didn’t speak on her plastic surgery during her recent WWHL appearance, she has addressed the work she’d gotten done in the past.

The “Jersey Shore” star wrote that she had a breast augmentation and was inspired by her “girl crush Carmen Electra,” People reported in 2020. However, 10 years after the procedure and following the birth of her daughter Meilani in 2014, Farley wrote “they had changed a bit.” She wrote at the time that she kept her F-cup size but swapped the implants.

During her “Out & About” podcast appearance, she said she’d recently gone under the knife again to go down in size from a G-cup to a C-cup following a boxing injury. “I pulled my muscle, and it actually tore like into my pec muscle and my implant was moving, so I had to go in right away, and I decided to go with a very small implant, because I don’t want that to happen again, because I love to work out,” she shared.

‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Returned on August 3 for the 2nd Half of Season 6

“Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” made its return to the screen with the premiere of the second half of season 6 on August 3. Farley returned to the Shore with her fellow cast members: Cortese, Polizzi, Paul Michael “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr., Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino. Giancola also made her return after an 11-year absence.

Farley is currently engaged to Zack Clayton Carpinello and the mother of two children from her past relationship with Roger Mathews. Her daughter Meilani was born July 13, 2014, while her son Greyson was born May 5, 2016. Mathews and Farley were married for almost three years, but the “Jersey Shore” star filed for divorce in September 2018. Their divorce was finalized in August 2019.

