Lala Kent Spills on Her State of Mind Heading Into Season 11

The 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to begin filming on Wednesday, June 28, and Lala Kent has opened up about her state of mind heading into the new season.

“Filming of season 11 starts on Wednesday,” Kent shared on Amazon Live on June 26. “And I won’t even lie, I’m so tired,” she laughed. “I feel like we did not have one second to process the season.” As viewers will recall, the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” filmed extra scenes in the spring of 2023 following the Scandoval and the entire season and reunion wrapped in mid-June.

Kent pointed out that cast members usually have a little more time to process between seasons so she said the quick turnaround was “giving me anxiety.” She added, “They sent us what our schedule may look like — it’s subject to change — and I’m just like, ‘Oh, we’re really in it again.’” That said, Kent clarified that she wasn’t complaining and really enjoyed working and having a fixed schedule.

“I have some thoughts that I’ve been saving until cameras pick back up,” Kent spilled. “I don’t know how this season will go. But I am very excited about it. A little nervous. Because right now I feel like I wanna purge onto everybody.” The Utah native added that she didn’t know for sure which cast members would be returning for the season.

Raquel Leviss Is Not Yet Confirmed to Be Returning for Season 11

One big question mark for season 11 when it comes to the cast is whether Raquel Leviss will be back after coming under fire from all angles after news of Tom Sandoval’s months-long affair with her broke.

According to TMZ, sources shared that Leviss still hasn’t committed to the 11th season, although both production and her team are “working hard” to make it happen. Leviss has been at a mental health facility since filming the reunion in March 2023, and the source told TMZ that her treatment is still her priority.

The publication wrote that all the other cast members are said to be returning, including Sandoval and his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Some of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Have Shared Whether They’d Film With Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss

Some of the other stars of VPR have spoken about whether they’d want to film with Sandoval and Leviss again in the months following the scandal. In May 2023, Scheana Shay told Us Weekly that she could “picture” all the cast members filming together but only “because I’ve had to picture it.”

“That’s the name of the game,” she shared. However, the VPR OG said she could only see it really happening at an event hosted by Lisa Vanderpump since she can’t imagine any of the other cast members inviting Sandoval or Leviss to their events.

Charli Burnett spoke about filming season 11 during a June 2023 interview with Rolling Stone and shared that it was “uncomfortable” to think about. Burnett, who had a friendship with Leviss prior to the scandal, said she wouldn’t want to film with her now as she loves Madix and is friends with her. “I’m very upset with everything that’s going on,” she added. “So I feel like filming next season would be very, very weird and really stressful.”

As for Madix herself, she told the New York Times in May 2023 that she’s not interested in filming with Leviss or Sandoval since she has nothing to say to them. She pointed out, “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

