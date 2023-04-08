Andy Cohen Reveals Why He’s ‘Disappointed’ in Bravo Star

Andy Cohen admitted that he is disappointed in “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval in the aftermath of his affair scandal.

The Schwartz & Sandy’s owner cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix for months with their co-star, Raquel Leviss. And while Cohen doesn’t condone Sandoval’s actions, he stopped short of totally trashing him and instead revealed he’s disappointed by the situation because he wants to see all of his friends thrive.

Andy Cohen Considered Tom Sandoval a Pal & Even Complimented Him on Being a Great Friend

In April 2023, Cohen was asked about Sandoval when speaking to Page Six about the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, which was filmed on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The Bravo host did not directly answer the outlet when asked if he thought Sandoval was a “piece of s***,” and instead pointed out that the bar owner would agree that the affair scandal is “not his finest moment.”

Cohen noted that he has always been “friendly” with Sandoval. “He’s from St. Louis. He’s from my hometown,” Cohen told Page Six. “Yes, I was disappointed.”

“You’re disappointed to see that because … I have an over-10-year relationship with Tom that’s a professional relationship,” the “Watch What Happens Live” host added. “But also, he’s from my hometown, and we’re pals that way. You want everybody that you’re in relationships with to be happy and successful and thriving.”

Cohen previously complimented Sandoval on being a good friend. He made his comments during a 2022 ”Watch What Happens Live” taping when talking about how Sandoval shelled out thousands of dollars to help his co-star, James Kennedy, plan a Coachella-themed marriage proposal – to Leviss.

According to BravoTV.com, on a “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 episode, Sandoval explained that he split the $25,000 cost for Kennedy’s supersized proposal because “nothing brings [him] more joy than to help a friend accomplish a dream that they have.”

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen questioned if Sandoval paid for the proposal so he could use it for a tax write-off. Sandoval denied that he helped out for tax purposes and explained, “I literally cried on the phone so many times when we were going through [the proposal]. It was so exciting!” His business partner, Tom Schwartz, added that Sandoval’s gift “came from the heart” because that’s just the kind of person he is.

Cohen gave his own take on the situation. “There is no doubt in my mind that if you were in my inner circle, you would do everything you could to boost me up and make every party I was at better, and dress for the occasion and be the booster,” he told Sandoval. “Because it is clear to me after 19 years of the show, or however long it’s been going on, that is who you are so and that’s what we all appreciate.”

Tom Sandoval is One of the Few Bravo Stars That Andy Cohen Follows on Instagram

While Sandoval never totally graduated to Cohen’s “inner circle,” he has one bragging right that most other Bravolebrities don’t have: Cohen follows him on Instagram. Cohen has hundreds of Housewives and other Bravo stars in his life, but he makes it a practice not to follow them on social media.

In a November 2022 video interview with Us Weekly, Cohen explained why he follows Sandoval on Instagram, along with “Southern Charm” stars Craig Conover and Shep Rose.

“Well, Tom Sandoval, I started following season one of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ because he’s from St. Louis, and we would post about the Cardinals and this and that,” Cohen explained. “Shep, I started following season one because he was a Dead Head, and then I don’t know how Craig got in the mix, but Craig then got in the mix.”

“I should probably unfollow those guys because, at this point, people ask me about it,” the Bravo host added.

