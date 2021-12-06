Andy Cohen Teases ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Reunion Spoilers

Andy Cohen teased what went down during the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

Filming for the season 9 update show took place on Friday, December 3 at a soundstage in Los Angeles, according to Us Weekly. Guests at the taping hosted by Cohen included series stars Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Charli Burnett, and SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump.

During a flight home to New York City following the reunion taping, Cohen addressed fan questions in a Q&A.

Andy Cohen Said a Lot of ‘Tea’ Was Spilled at the Reunion

In the Twitter Q&A, a fan asked Cohen how the reunion taping went.

“Great,” the Bravo host replied. “Lots of new information and tea spilled.”

Another fan asked if the “Vanderpump Rules” cast members were told not to mention former series stars Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, or Jax Taylor this season.

“I don’t produce the show,” Cohen responded. “But we talked about them at the reunion.”

And it seems a lot more was talked about as the cast gathered to give an update on everything that has happened since filming for the season ended earlier this year.

As with all Bravo reunions, the “Vanderpump Rules” meetup entailed a long day of filming. On Twitter, Lisa Vanderpump even posted a video of her and Cohen on the set of the reunion with the caption, “It was a hell of a day.”

Two Breakups Were Addressed at the Reunion

Some of the current “Vanderpump Rules” scenes are not aging well. While fans are watching Lala Kent and Randall Emmett in a seemingly happy relationship in season 9 shortly after welcoming their baby daughter, Ocean, in real-time, the two have split amid allegations that the filmmaker cheated. Thus far, Kent has said little publicly about the breakup, but according to Cohen, she spilled during the reunion.

When a fan asked him, “When are you bringing Lala to #WWHL so we can ask her questions about Randall? Very unlike you not to be on top of this #PumpRules,” Cohen teased that the story will come out.

“She mentions it all at the reunion,” Cohen tweeted.

Two days after the reunion taping, another “Vanderpump Rules” couple – James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss – announced they were ending their engagement. In matching social media posts, the two revealed that while they still love each other, they are no longer “in love.”

Fans saw James’ over-the-top, Coachella festival-themed proposal play out this season on the Bravo reality show. The proposal, which took place in May 2021, cost more than $25,000 for Kennedy and his wingman, Tom Sandoval, to pull off. But a source told Us Weekly that during the reunion, Kennedy and Leviss talk about why they decided to end their five-year relationship.

“James and Raquel discuss their split during the reunion,” the source revealed.

Another source revealed to People that Leviss actually returned her engagement ring to Kennedy on camera as they filmed the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion on Dec. 3. The former pageant queen was seen without her ring on over the weekend before the exes announced their breakup on Instagram.

