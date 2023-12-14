Ariana Madix Explains Why Some Fans May Not Like Her Behavior in Season 11

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix warned that some fans of the Bravo series may take issue with her behavior in its upcoming 11th season, which premieres January 30.

During an appearance on the December 11 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, Madix referenced that she did not want to film with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval, who cheated on her with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, during season 11. She also noted that the production of “Vanderpump Rules” 11 occurred a few months after she found out about Sandoval’s affair, which led her to end their 9-year relationship.

“I think that [viewers] will totally be understanding and know what the deal is of what it was like. I just know often times when women set boundaries or when women are angry, or are feeling a certain way, that it’s not always received well. And so I was not holding back with how I felt at that time,” said Madix. “And so I think that people might not like it. Because in January [2024], they’re going to be like ‘Why isn’t she over it? And why isn’t she being nice and cordial and making everyone else happy?'”

The “Single AF Cocktails” author explained that she was focused on her own well-being while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11.

“Well in May and June, I wasn’t about to make anyone else feel more comfortable about me at that moment,” said Madix.

Ariana Madix Spoke About Scheana Shay Visiting Tom Sandoval’s Room at BravoCon

During a December 2023 interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Madix shared her thoughts about her castmate and co-star Scheana Shay visiting Sandoval’s hotel room at BravoCon 2023 in November 2023. She acknowledged that she previously stated she would cut ties with individuals who remained friends with Sandoval. Madix stated, however, that she “will never tell anyone else what to do or who to be with.” She clarified that she will not spend time with people who do not make her comfortable.

“I will be sure that I’m behaving in a way that makes me comfortable. Like if I feel uncomfortable with how someone is moving in regards to that, I will just remove myself,” said Madix.

While speaking to Access Hollywood at BravoCon 2023, alongside her husband Brock Davies, Shay stated that she did not intend to visit Sandoval’s hotel room. She said she and several other Bravo stars went to “another room” for an afterparty. Davies chimed in that he and his wife were unaware who was hosting the party.

Shay then stated that she confronted Sandoval about comments he had made about Madix during the BravoCon 2023 afterparty.

Scheana Shay Stated She Had Difficulty Following Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

In the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, Shay told Sandoval she could no longer be his friend because of his affair. While recording the December 12 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay stated that she had difficulty filming with Sandoval following his cheating scandal. She said she believes that she is “not allowed to feel anything [about the situation] because it’s not about [her].”

“I feel like this season that we just filmed, it was trying to figure that out. For me, personally trying to see, you know, do I just stay ‘Team Ariana’ and say, ‘F*** Tom forever?'” said Shay. “Do I try and work towards a path of forgiveness for me personally? Do I try to be his friend again? Is that me being disloyal to her? It was this whole inner struggle all season long where I’m like, ‘I have things that I need to work through. So I can sleep at night. So I can be a present mother.’ And it was so hard.”