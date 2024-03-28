Ariana Madix Hit With Backlash After Her Dog’s Scary Emergency Vet Visit

Ariana Madix is getting hit with backlash after sharing a story about rushing her dog Mya Moon to the emergency vet.

On the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode “Kiss Kiss Revenge Bang,” Madix flipped out after her ex, Tom Sandoval, left her bedroom door open and trapped her rescue pup, Mya, in the room. The dog consumed a container of takeout chicken satay that Madix had left in her closed room.

When talking about Sandoval, Madix told co-star Lala Kent, “I was at the emergency vet because [Sandoval] was so insanely irresponsible with my dog. She had to have an endoscopy.”

“He went into my room, and I had a takeout counter on my nightstand,” Madix continued. “He not only let Mya in there but then shut her in there for hours. So she ate [everything]. I was home for all of 30 seconds before I rushed her to the vet. They did X-rays and all this stuff. The bill is $6,000.”

“Add it to the laundry list of reasons why my ex cannot be trusted to have decent judgment about anything,” she added in a confessional. “This is not the first time he has given zero [expletive] about the wellbeing of what I consider to be my children.”

Madix and Sandoval split in March 2023 but still both live in the Valley Village, California home they purchased together in 2019.

Tom Sandoval Defended Himself & Some Fans Agreed That Madix Was Also to Blame

In the episode, Sandoval explained why he was in Madix’s room to begin with. “We had some issues with our air conditioner so I had to go into the main bedroom and close the vents,” he told some of his co-stars in an earlier scene. “The door got left open, and Mya went in there and ate some weird stuff.”

Sandoval claimed the dog had a history of eating anything she came across. “Mya very often gets into things,” he said in a confessional. “She’s eaten laxatives, pillows, and hair coloring. I know Ariana is very upset at me but no matter what it is clearly an accident.”

Some fans felt that Madix should take partial blame for the incident.

“She knows her dog will eat anything and everything but leaves her takeout laying around in her already pigsty room. But blame Sandoval 😂,” one commenter wrote.

“I blame her for being so sloppy as to leave food laying around your bedroom when you have animals. Who’s the irresponsible one,” another agreed.

“Why is take out in her room – she needs to take accountability for taking care of her dog as well,” a third added.

Others questioned why Madix left her pet home with Sandoval to begin with.

“It’s your child?? Then why isn’t your child protected from the person you call irresponsible? Your fault, Ariana,” one commenter wrote.

“Move out. Get a dog sitter. Put food in the fridge,” another suggested.

Some fans sided with Madix as they questioned why Sandoval went into her room. Others suggested he should have paid the vet bill.

“I’d be livid if that was my dog. Dogs are like children. Ariana has been through enough,” one fan wrote.

Ariana Madix Previously Accused Sandoval of Trying to Kill Her Dog

In April 2020, Madix and Sandoval adopted Mya, a pit bull mix, from a rescue, according to BravoTV.com. But Madix has made it clear that the pup is hers.

In May 2023, Madix told the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she paid for the adoption and registered Mya under her name. “My name is on her adoption papers. I paid her vet bills. I took her for walks, I gave her baths,” she said. “These are all things that I would do that he wasn’t doing.”

In an upcoming scene shown in the “Vanderpump Rules” trailer, Madix alleged that Sandoval attempted to “kill” her dog. “Ruin my life, my home, and then attempt to kill my [expletive] dog!” she shouted at her ex in an emotional showdown. ”My lawyer will be dealing with you!”

In November 2023, Madix addressed her allegations against Sandoval in an interview with Us Weekly. When asked about the context of “what was going on” with Sandoval when she made the claims, she replied, “Just reckless, careless behavior.”

“Yes, just reckless, careless stuff. Nothing new that’s like out of the ordinary,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star added. “I mean obviously emotions are heightened. And yeah that’s all.”

